Advertisement

Winning streak: Rockets blast Kings as Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. shine

Ben DuBose
·5 min read

In game three of a season-long homestand at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (2-3) secured their first winning streak in Saturday’s 107-89 victory (box score) over the Sacramento Kings (2-3).

Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. were standouts on offense, with Houston’s forward duo combining for 47 points — with each shooting at least 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Defensively, Houston held the Kings to easily their lowest point total of the 2023-24 season to date. Sacramento had exceeded 100 points in each of its first four games, but they managed just 89 in Houston and only 36 in the second half as the Rockets pulled away. Malik Monk led the way with 18 points off the bench.

Houston’s key players included:

  • Dillon Brooks: 26 points, 9 rebounds, +25 in 38 minutes; 9-of-14 shooting (64.3%), 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%), 6-of-6 on free throws

  • Jabari Smith Jr.: 21 points, 11 rebounds, +4 in 35 minutes; 9-of-15 shooting (60.0%), 3-of-6 on 3-pointers (50.0%)

  • Alperen Sengun: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, +27 in 34 minutes; 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%)

  • Fred VanVleet: 21 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, +13 in 36 minutes; 7-of-22 shooting (31.8%), 4-of-14 on 3-pointers (28.6%)

  • Jalen Green: 10 points, 5 assists, +26 in 36 minutes; 4-of-10 shooting (40.0%), 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 2-of-7 on free throws (28.6%)

  • Jae’Sean Tate: 11 points, 4 rebounds, +4 in 21 minutes; 4-of-6 shooting (66.7%), 3-of-3 on 3-pointers

Sengun held his own and then some against star Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Sacramento was outscored by 26 points in his 31 minutes.

Here are highlights and interviews from Saturday night, along with reaction by media members and fans who follow the Rockets. Next up for Houston, as its seven-game homestand continues, is Monday’s rematch versus Sacramento. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Central.

Nov. 4 Rockets-Kings reaction

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire