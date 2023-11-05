Winning streak: Rockets blast Kings as Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. shine

In game three of a season-long homestand at Toyota Center, the Houston Rockets (2-3) secured their first winning streak in Saturday’s 107-89 victory (box score) over the Sacramento Kings (2-3).

Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith Jr. were standouts on offense, with Houston’s forward duo combining for 47 points — with each shooting at least 60% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

Defensively, Houston held the Kings to easily their lowest point total of the 2023-24 season to date. Sacramento had exceeded 100 points in each of its first four games, but they managed just 89 in Houston and only 36 in the second half as the Rockets pulled away. Malik Monk led the way with 18 points off the bench.

Houston’s key players included:

Dillon Brooks : 26 points, 9 rebounds, +25 in 38 minutes; 9-of-14 shooting (64.3%), 2-of-4 on 3-pointers (50.0%), 6-of-6 on free throws

Jabari Smith Jr. : 21 points, 11 rebounds, +4 in 35 minutes; 9-of-15 shooting (60.0%), 3-of-6 on 3-pointers (50.0%)

Alperen Sengun : 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, +27 in 34 minutes; 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%)

Fred VanVleet : 21 points, 12 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, +13 in 36 minutes; 7-of-22 shooting (31.8%), 4-of-14 on 3-pointers (28.6%)

Jalen Green : 10 points, 5 assists, +26 in 36 minutes; 4-of-10 shooting (40.0%), 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 2-of-7 on free throws (28.6%)

Jae’Sean Tate: 11 points, 4 rebounds, +4 in 21 minutes; 4-of-6 shooting (66.7%), 3-of-3 on 3-pointers

Sengun held his own and then some against star Kings center Domantas Sabonis, who finished with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Sacramento was outscored by 26 points in his 31 minutes.

Here are highlights and interviews from Saturday night, along with reaction by media members and fans who follow the Rockets. Next up for Houston, as its seven-game homestand continues, is Monday’s rematch versus Sacramento. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Central.

Nov. 4 Rockets-Kings reaction

Excellent win by the #Rockets tonight. Controlled the game from the jump and managed to survive their third quarter offensive drought with some great defense, then took over the game in the fourth. Big-time win against a good Sacramento team. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) November 5, 2023

Number of games needed for the Rockets to get their second win:

2015-16: 5

2016-17: 3

2017-18: 2

2018-19: 7

2019-20: 3

2020-21: 4

2021-22: 18

2022-23: 11

2023-24: 5 — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) November 5, 2023

BARI SAID NOPE pic.twitter.com/5qimkNlSZY — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 5, 2023

Dillon Brooks tonight vs Kings

🏀26 POINTS🏀9 REBOUNDS🏀#Rockets win 107-89@HoustonRockets on Space City Home Network pic.twitter.com/iUWaiFaDUG — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) November 5, 2023

26 points and 8 boards for Brooks Brooks is shooting 60.4 percent from the field and 60 percent from three in his first five games with the #Rockets Rafael Stone must be feeling good about the early returns on his summer investment pic.twitter.com/hk5HckEug8 — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) November 5, 2023

the larger point in this — HOU's O-Rtg might be in the bottom third all year, but their defense is at least going to give them a fighting chance. that's a wild statement having seen the past three seasons. https://t.co/voBgH8UYuP — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) November 5, 2023

hit another and blew them a kiss. this man is hilarious. https://t.co/voBgH8UYuP — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) November 5, 2023

When Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Alperen Sengun are all on the basketball floor, the #Rockets are a legitimately good team. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) November 5, 2023

The #Rockets just managed to shoot 3-of-23 (13%) and only lost the third quarter by three points. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) November 5, 2023

At times = Quite often 🤬 https://t.co/EL43n66FWb — David Weiner (@BimaThug) November 5, 2023

The #Rockets are officially on a winning streak: 1. Dillon Brooks is the player of the game. Absolutely dominated on offense throughout and was constantly a factor on both ends. His habits and principles in man-to-man defense are phenomenal 2. Jabari Smith looks comfortable.… — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) November 5, 2023

For Jalen’s defensive and shooting failures, he’s done a great job here in the 4Q passing to Sengun out of the double team. https://t.co/vwMGZSFUW7 — David Weiner (@BimaThug) November 5, 2023

Ime Udoka said rebounding was a point of emphasis coming into this game, hammering home to the team that they were 30th in rebound rate. "We did a few old school rebounding drills." — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) November 5, 2023

Stat check-in Sengun maintains his 3.00 AST/TO ratio Fred Vanvleet improves on his 4.00 AST/TO ratio Absolutely elite playmaking. #Rockets — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) November 5, 2023

26 Points for Dillon Brooks, another 20/10 game with low turnovers for FVV, 21/11 for Jabari. The starters washed the Kings' starters without Fox, the bench still struggled. Best defensive performance of the season. Back against the same team Monday — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) November 5, 2023

And the Jalen Green beautiful behind the back assist to wrap things up. Even though he hasn't been creating true advantages much, he's had a good playmaking game just because of how willing of a passer he's been. Rockets by 20. Big win. — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) November 5, 2023

Dillon Brooks is averaging 18 points per game on a 75.2% True Shooting Percentage — Nathan Fogg (@NathanFogg1) November 5, 2023

Are the Rockets, ummm, good? — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) November 5, 2023

I asked Coach Udoka about having a floor leader like Fred VanVleet who finished with 21 and 12 “He’s been a calming influence and another coach on the floor” pic.twitter.com/Cg2Z6312hB — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 5, 2023

Dillon Brooks did his THING tonight against the Kings! Watch him work ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7AqyopL2Lp — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire