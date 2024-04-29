Winners, losers after Dover Cup race won by Denny Hamlin

Here is a look at the winners and losers from Dover:

Winners

Denny Hamlin — He got by Kyle Larson on a restart with 72 laps to go and then held off his friend to score his third win in the last seven races. Hamlin has led in all 11 races this season. Nobody else has led every Cup race this year.

Kyle Larson — His runner-up finish gives him five top-five finishes in 11 races this year. He also leads the points.

Kyle Busch — His fourth-place finish is his best result since Atlanta in the second race of the year. Busch moved back into a playoff spot with Sunday's run.

Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric — Gragson finished sixth and Hemric was ninth at Dover. Both also had top 10s the previous week at Talladega. This is the first time Gragson and Hemric each has had back-to-back top 10s in Cup.

Corey Heim — Tough conditions to make a Cup debut. Dover is not an easy track. Heim, filling in for the injured Erik Jones, accomplished the main goal for anyone making their debuts. Make it to the finish. He did, placing 25th.

Losers

Bubba Wallace — He has never had a top-10 finish at Dover in Cup. That streak continued Sunday when contact with Zane Smith turned Wallace, triggering a four-car crash. Wallace finished 32nd — his second consecutive finish of 30th or worse — and fell out of a playoff spot.

Christopher Bell — He was among those collected in the crash with Wallace and Smith. Bell finished 34th. He has placed 30th or worse in three of the last four races and in five of the 11 races this year. He has as many top 10s as he does finishes outside the top 30.

Ryan Preece — He finished last after something was burning in his car. He said whatever happened was “completely unnecessary and we can’t afford days like this.”

