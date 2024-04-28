New winners crowned in Seaport River Run

Apr. 28—Lewiston's Cole Olsen narrowly edged out first place in the 10K of the 46th annual Seaport River Run on Saturday.

Lewis-Clark State assistant track and field coach Clayton VanDyke, also of Lewiston, took second place and matched Olsen's time of 31 minutes, 46 seconds, besting the winner of the previous two years, Connor Turpin, who finished third at 32:40.

AJ Sabotta of Clarkston headed up the women in the 10K race, clocking in at 47:49. Jennifer Gibb of Clarkston and Harmony Huff of Lewiston placed second and third, respectively.

In the 2.9-mile "short course," Pullman's Taylor Newell finished at the top with a time of 18:36. Joseph Hartwig and Isaac Armstrong, both of Lapwai, took second and third place, respectively, at 21:05 and 21:08.

The top three female finishers were Justine Delp of Lewiston at 21:57, Sydney Murphy of Lewiston at 22:06 and Jessa Hartwig of Lapwai at 22:27.

The participants enjoyed 60-degree weather with little to no wind during the course, which ran from Swallows Nest park to the Hells Gate State Park marina.

The beneficiary this year is Ethan and Friends, a Lewiston-based nonprofit that seeks to provided a sensory gym and learning center for children and young adults. The nonprofit was formed in 2020 by Ethan's mothe, Suzanne Wyatt Brown of Lewiston.

10K results

Top 30

1. Cole Olsen (25), Lewiston 31:46

2. Clayton VanDyke (25), Lewiston, 31:46

3. Connor Turpin (24), Lewiston, 32:40

4. Brady Nelson (21), Sandpoint, 43:04

5. Kaden Culp (27), Lewiston, 43:21

6. Kalyn Averill (15), Clarkston, 44:41

7. Travis Schwenne (34), Genesee, 45:20

8. Tyler Wendt (32), Moscow, 45:35

9. Wayne Depew (60), Lewiston, 46:33

10. Kevin Haag (44), Lewiston, 46:48

11. Brian Ringle (62), Lewiston, 47:24

12. Pat Sobotta (57), Clarkston, 47:34

13. Aj Sobotta (21), Clarkston, 47:49

14. Ramsey Marquis (21), Moscow, 48:57

15. Shane Quinn (36), Lewiston, 49:21

16. Brett Clevenge Clevenger (51), Moscow, 50:34

17. Jack Hedrick (22), Clarkston, 50:45

18. Travis Bailey (41), Clarkston, 50:59

19. Michael Henrie (41), Kendrick, 51:39

20. Jennifer Gibb (39), Clarkston, 52:03

21. Jeff Marshall (47), Clarkston, 52:18

22. Jakob Layman (25), Grangeville, 53:04

23. Steve Allen (58), Pullman, 53:22

24. Harmony Huff (13), Lewiston, 53:25

25. Lacey Frei (26), Culdesac, Idaho, 53:25

26. Christopher Huff (41), Lewiston, 53:25

27. Dallas Frei (28), Culdesac, Idaho, 53:39

28. Jeff Guild (63), Auburn, Wash., 54:36

29. Ted Sharpe (59), Clarkston, 54:47

30. Josh Teng (43), Lewiston, 55:12

Age group winners

Female

Overall — AJ Sobotta (21), Clarkston, 47:49

Masters — Emily Schacher (40), Grangeville, 56:19

0-5 — None

6-10 — Emma Kaschmitter (10), Portland, Ore., 1:54:34

11-15 — Harmony Huff (13), Lewiston, 53:25

16-19 — None

20-29 — AJ Sobotta (21), Clarkston, 47:49

30-39 — Jennifer Gibb (30), Clarkston, 52:03

40-49 — Emily Schacher (40), Grangeville, 56:19

50-59 — Elaine Williams (54), Lewiston, 1:02:04

60-69 — Julie Jones (68), Lewiston, 59:43

70-79 — Kaye Gonzalez (74), Coeur D'Alene, 1:40:39

80 and over — None

Male

Overall — Cole Olsen (25), Lewiston 31:46

Masters — Wayne Depew (60), Lewiston, 46:33

0-5 — None

6-10 — None

11-15 — Kalyn Averill (15), Clarkston, 44:41

16-19 — Hans Duman (19), Clarkston, 57:06

20-29 — Cole Olsen (25), Lewiston, 31:46, Clayton VanDyke (25), Lewiston, 31:46

30-39 — Travis Schwenne (34), Genesee, 45:20

40-49 — Kevin Haag (44), Lewiston, 46:48

50-59 — Pat Sobotta (57), Clarkston, 47:34

60-69 —Wayne Depew (60), Lewiston, 46:33

70-79 — George Fluchie (74), Moscow, 1:04:16

80 and over — Robert Arnot (82), Lewiston, 1:53:56

2.9-mile results

Top 30

1. Taylor Newell (17), Pullman, 18:36

2. Joseph Hartwig (15), Lapwai, 21:05

3. Isaac Armstrong (21), Lapwai, 21:08

4. Matt Johnson (49), Moscow, 21:19

5. Connor Scholes (15), Pullman, 21:27

6. Reed Newell (16), Pullman, 21:34

7. Justine Delp (28), Lewiston, 21:57

8. Sydney Murphy (33), Lewiston, 22:06

9. Prophet Loveless (10), Lewiston, 22:22

10. Jessa Hartwig (16), Lapwai, 22:27

11. Sophia Davis (12), Clarkston, 22:27

12. Carson Scholes (13), Pullman, 22:36

13. Erika Knapp (28), Lewiston, 22:55

14. Jack Hartwig (51), Lapwai, 23:16

15. John Hanna (51), Clarkston, M 23:41

16. Mike Miltenberger (55), Lewiston, 24:00

17. Loren Heitstuman (16), Colton, 24:04

18. Megan Lolley (22), Moscow, 24:06

19. Riley Johnson (16), Lewiston, 24:16

20. Iris Hartwig (23), Lapwai, 24:18

21. Saled Shelden (9), Clarkston, M 24:42

22. Sabre Loveless (8), Lewiston, 24:43

23. Nathan Heitstuman (13), Colton, 24:50

24. Averie Warnock (13), Clarkston, 25:02

25. Andrea Jolliff (37), Lewiston, 25:12

26. Trace Shelden (8), Clarkston, 25:32

27. Scott Biebas (30), Pullman, 26:06

28. Mark Loveless (53), Lewiston, 26:12

29. Kelley Hewett (57), Culdesac, Idaho, 26:36

30. Jager Riddle (10), Kamiah, 26:51

Age group winners

Female

Overall — Justine Delp (28), Lewiston, 21:57

Masters — Kelley Hewett (57), Culdesac, Idaho, 26:36

0-5 — None

6-10 — Jager Riddle (10), Kamiah, 26:51

11-15 — Sophia Davis (12), Clarkston, 22:27

16-19 — Jessa Hartwig (16), Lapwai, 22:27

20-29 — Justine Delp (28), Lewiston, 21:57

30-39 — Sydney Murphy (33), Lewiston, 22:06

40-49 — Sarah Choles (48), Pullman, 27:02

50-59 — Kelley Hewett (57), Culdesac, Idaho, 26:36

60-69 — Kathy Mehring (67), Florence, Mont., 27:58

70-79 — Dorothy Cox (72), Florence, Mont., 37:24

80 and over — Tina Charney (94), Clarkston, 53:21

Male

Overall — Taylor Newell (17), Pullman, 18:36

Masters — Matt Johnson (49), Moscow, 21:19

0-5 — Sagan Spooner (5), Clarkston, 30:39

6-10 — Prophet Loveless (10), Lewiston, 22:22

11-15 — Joseph Hartwig (15), Lapwai, 21:05

16-19 —Taylor Newell (17), Pullman, 18:36

20-29 — Isaac Armstrong (21), Lapwai, 21:08

30-39 — Scott Biebas (30), Pullman, 26:06

40-49 — Matt Johnson (49), Moscow, 21:19

50-59 — Jack Hartwig (51), Lapwai, 23:16

60-69 — Charles Fixico (68), Albuquerque, N.M., 28:22

70-79 — Ron Dugdale (70), Lewiston, 52:00

80 and over — Randy Workott (80), Moscow, 37:42