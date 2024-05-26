Winner’s Bag: Davis Riley, Charles Schwab Challenge
A complete list of the golf equipment Davis Riley used to win the PGA Tour’s 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas:
DRIVER: Titleist TSR3 (9 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green RDX 65 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Max (15 degrees), with Fujikura Ventus Black TR 8 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist T200 (3), with Fujikura Ventus Black HB 10 TX shaft, T100 (4-6), 620 MB (7-9), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46, 50, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 7.2 tour prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (full swing)) / SuperStroke Zenergy Pistol Tour (putter)