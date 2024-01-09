Windhorst: Lakers won’t fire Darvin Ham; organization fully supports him

Despite a gritty 106-103 win on Sunday over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers still seem to be teetering on the brink of disaster.

With an 18-19 record, they sit in 10th place in the Western Conference and are just half a game ahead of the Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors. They’re still struggling offensively, and fans still want head coach Darvin Ham gone.

Unfortunately for those fans, it appears Ham isn’t going anywhere, at least not anytime soon. According to NBA reporter Brian Windhorst, the reported tension between Ham and his players isn’t anything extraordinary, and the Lakers organization “fully supports” him (h/t Bleacher Report).

“Darvin Ham is not getting fired,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective. “There’s been a number of stories in the last few days that have emerged about player or agent frustration at the head coach. And, I agree, that there are many examples in NBA history where player frustration with the head coach has led to the head coach being replaced. “But, in this case, the organization—at least for now—fully supports Darvin Ham. And, of the players who might be frustrated at Darvin Ham, I don’t think the players to have the power to voice their frustration are in that space yet.”

According to Sam Amick, Ham recently held a film session in which he welcomed honest feedback and even criticism from his players. In the same article, Amick noted that Ham does appear to have the backing and support of owner Jeanie Buss.

