Wimbledon: Sloane Stephens bounced in third round by wildcard Liudmila Samsonova

The fifth day at Wimbledon is a busy one for the men's draw, where Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray headline the matches. On the women's side, only four top-10 seeds remained at the start of Friday.

Check back for more from Wimbledon throughout the day.

Sloane Stephens out in third round

Sloane Stephens' run at Wimbledon is over in the third round following a tough 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 loss to Liudmila Samsonova on Friday.

Samsonova, 22, came into Wimbledon as a wildcard after winning in Berlin last month. She'll face No. 8 seed Karolina Pliskova in the fourth round.

Into the second week on her #Wimbledon debut 👏



The moment wild card Ludmilla Samsonova recorded the biggest win of her career against Sloane Stephens... pic.twitter.com/1sUkwJ5KF8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2021

Stephens, the former U.S. Open champion, fell behind and lost the first set in the start to a two-hour match. But she fought back to win by the same score and push a deciding final set.

Samsonova broke in the opening game and held tight on service for 5-3 to go on and win.

Samsonova hit 31 winners to Stephens' eight and had four aces. In eight appearance at Wimbledon, Stephens has made it out of the third round only once, reaching the quarterfinals in 2013.

More from Yahoo Sports: