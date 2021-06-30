Wimbledon 2021, day three: live scores and latest updates as Norrie progresses, Kyrgios-Humbert restarts

wimbledon 2021 day 3 live score latest updates Dan Evans Katie Boulter. - REUTERS

Cameron Norrie fights back from set down to defeat Lucas Pouille in impressive performance

Novak Djokovic defeats Kevin Anderson in straight sets

Wimbledon 2021: Order of play for day three, draw details, seeds and Andy Murray start time

Dan Evans faces Dusan Lajovic this afternoon in second round clash

Katie Boulter takes on No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in second round on centre court later today

It may be difficult to locate a hot streak in this damp and drizzly Wimbledon but Cam Norrie continued his rich vein of form this year with an impressive carried-over first round victory over Frenchman, Lucas Pouille.

Norrie, who came through the college system in the States, is on a roll, a finalist at Queen’s, surging up the rankings to push Dan Evans for top dog status in Britain after 30 wins in 2021, the third best return on the ATP Tour. From hereonin, much more is possible. Norrie could be the name to follow for British tennis fans across this first week.

Pouille was a tough cookie as befits his world ranking of no.10 in 2018, a rising star in the firmament until persistent elbow problems flared up and resulted in surgery last year. It has been a long road back towards any sort of prominence for the talented Frenchman who had seemed set to emulate those Gallic musketeers such as a Yannick Noah or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

The well-swaddled crowd on no.2 court would have been wise to have paid no heed to the scrappy first set played out in unsympathetic conditions on Tuesday evening. There was plenty of high-octane action to warm the cockles, initially from Norrie who was sharp and punchy as he righted the wrongs of the opening set to go clear in taking the second and third sets, the latter in only 28 minutes.

The ding-dong fourth set was a classic full of twists and turns, dinks and drops, nerve and cleverness with four breaks of serve, three of them in succession as Pouille rallied and Norrie resisted, eventually stemming the flip-flop of service games to force his opponent to serve at 5-6 to stay in the match. That was just the invitation Norrie needed and he duly closed out. Job done.

02:53 PM

*Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 8-7 Humbert

Here we go! Kyrgios takes it up a gear to give himself three break points. Humbert responds well, winning successive points. But Kyrgios then breaks! He forces Humbert back and he can only find the net.

02:50 PM

Katie Boulter is underway on centre court against Aryna Sabalenka

We will keep you updated on that match as it progresses.

02:49 PM

*Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 7-7 Humbert

Humbert is looking more likely to break. He fights his way to 30-30 once again. And now to deuce. The Australian then fires in two wicked serves to hold.

02:44 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 Humbert*

Novak may be fine but Kyrgios has just gone down in a heap. He looks in a lot of pain after taking a nasty slip. The Australian is back on his feet but Humbert holds comfortably.

02:39 PM

No complaints about the surface from Novak...

"I seem to be having a really nice connection with the grass. I haven't fallen this much in the first rounds of Wimbledon.", he said after his win.

02:38 PM

*Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-6 Humbert

Kyrgios and Humbert are very well matched. The Australian wins the first two points but Humbert answers back with two of his own. Kyrgios rallies the crowd and then takes the game.

6-6. This could go on for a while...

02:33 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 5-6 Humbert*

Kyrgios takes the first point but Humbert responds well. 15-15. Humbert then executes a number of strong first serves to hold.

02:30 PM

*Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 5-5 Humbert

Humbert wins the first point before Kyrgios comes back with back-to-back aces. Make that three in a row. Nope, make it four.

Great stuff from the Australian.

02:28 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 4-5 Humbert*

Humbert makes light weight of his hold. Wow, he made that look easy.

02:25 PM

*Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 4-4 Humbert

Kyrgios ended the match last night in red hot form. Can he rediscover that today? He loses the first point and is seemingly upset at some distraction in the crowd. Kyrgios takes the second point after a strong second serve.

Kyrgios then finds his range with his first serve to hold.

02:20 PM

Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-4 Humbert*

Humbert will serve as the match gets back underway. He starts well, serving with accuracy and pushing Kyrgios onto the back foot. After winning the first three points, Kyrgios fights back well, winning two points in a row.

An ace hands the first game of the day to Humbert.

02:12 PM

Kyrgios and Humbert are out on court one

The entertaining match gets back underway shortly. The score was Kyrgios 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 3-3 Humbert

02:07 PM

Dan Evans was meant to be on court one next, but...

the remainder of Nick Kyrgios' match, which could not quite finish last night, will take place first. We will have live coverage of that before Evans gets underway.

01:47 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 5-7 Norrie

Norrie starts the game well, winning the first two points. Pouille misses his first serve and Norrie capitalises on the second serve. The Brit has three match points.

And there it is! Pouille fires a shot wide after a long rally and that is that. Norrie is through to the second round.

01:43 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 5-6 Norrie*

There have been four breaks in this fourth set so far. Norrie starts his serve poorly, losing the opening point. He comes back well, taking it to 15-15. Norrie then nails a forehand slam to move into the lead.

This is much better from the Brit who holds. Can he take the match with a break?

01:40 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 5-5 Norrie

Norrie now does the same as Pouille, playing with aggression after being broken. He surges to break point and there it is! Another break in this topsy-turvy match!

01:36 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 5-4 Norrie*

Pouille comes out swinging, winning the first three points after a stunning shot that was ruled in after review.

And Pouille breaks back! What a set this is turning into. Norrie was not in that game at all.

01:33 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 4-4 Norrie

Norrie starts the game well, winning successive points. Pouille fights back with some intelligent play, taking the game to 30-30. The Frenchman tries to seal the next point at the net and Norrie caresses the ball past him. Top shot.

Norrie cannot break, however. Deuce. Norries then forces a break after an excruciating rally! He is back in the set!

01:26 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 4-3 Norrie*

Norrie is frustrated with the last two games and takes it out on his serve, winning all four points. Real venom in those serves.

01:24 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 4-2 Norrie

That break has woken up Norrie who claims the first two points of the game. A deft serve and volley from Pouille gives him a foothold, however.

Norrie takes the next point after a powerful shot straight back at the server. The Brit has a chance to take the game but can only find the net. 30-40. Pouille wins a long rally to take the game to deuce.

Pouille dominates the next two points to hold.

01:18 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 3-2 Norrie*

Hang on a minute... Pouille is back in this! He finds a break out of nowhere. All the momentum was with Norrie but a few unforced errors have cost him the game.

01:16 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 2-2 Norrie

Norrie is varying up his game, coming to the net to volley as well as rocking back and hitting power strokes. Pouille loses his first serve radar once again and Norrie takes advantage, forcing the game to deuce.

Pouille then finds successive aces to hold.

01:11 PM

Bianca Andreescu addresses slippery court situation

Bianca Andreescu, who was seen slipping several times during her straight-sets defeat by Alize Cornet, is the latest player to talk about the condition of the courts.

"The courts are pretty wet. I didn't just slip once but like five or six times,” the No5 seed said. “I don't think it affected my game but the courts are super slippery."

01:10 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 1-2 Norrie*

Norrie cruises to another game win on his serve. He is looking in top form.

01:07 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 1-1 Norrie

Pouille is not giving up yet and delivers a resounding serving performance of his own. No points dropped on that serve.

01:05 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6, 0-1 Norrie*

Norrie will serve first as the fourth set gets underway. He is now pushing Pouille around the court, confidence exuding from the Brit. He holds.

01:00 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-6 Norrie

Norrie now all over Pouille and he breaks again, taking the third set! What a turnaround after losing the first set last night!

12:57 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-5 Norrie*

Norrie holds with ease - it is starting to feel like this match is here for the taking for the Brit...

12:55 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-4 Norrie

Norrie breaks! Pouille loses his first serve accuracy and Norrie capitalises, dominating the game. Norrie moves into a commanding position in the set.

12:52 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-3 Norrie*

Norrie is put under more pressure from Pouille in this game but the Brit holds his nerve after a rocky start. He is serving crisply and finding winners when required. Impressive stuff.

12:49 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 2-2 Norrie

Pouille returns the favour. The pattern of easy holds that appeared in the first set returns.

12:46 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 1-2 Norrie*

Norrie holds with ease. He really is looking in fine form today.

12:44 PM

Cameron Norrie has been moving around the court extremely well today

Britain's Cameron Norrie returns against France's Lucas Pouille during their men's singles first round match on the third day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 30, 2021. - GETTY IMAGES

12:43 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 1-1 Norrie

Pouille, after losing the last game he served, returns to his commanding self, holding.

12:41 PM

Elsewhere, the slippery surface controversy is not going away

John Isner with a very painful-looking slip on Court No18 against Yoshihito Nishioka. Bianca Andreescu also fell multiple times in her defeat to Alize Cornet.

Isner tells umpire he is fine after this fall. #slippery conditions at The Championships at Wimbledon. (Espn) @JohnIsner split sets with Nishioka. pic.twitter.com/8qYohTxxms — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) June 30, 2021

12:40 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-7, 0-1 Norrie*

Norrie is first to serve in the third set. His execution is a little sloppy and the game goes to deuce. Pouille then dominates the rally to move to advantage. Norrie responds well with a strong serve that cannot be returned. Deuce.

Norrie moves to advantage but Pouille denies him the set, then winning a point to move to advantage himself. Norrie is on the back foot but finds a stunning forehand to save himself just as Pouille was dominating the rally.

Two aces allow Norrie to hold. That was close.

12:32 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-7 Norrie

Can Norrie break to take the set? He starts well, winning the first point with a delicate forehand past the onrushing Frenchman. And Norrie takes the second point too.

Norrie then takes the next two points to break and take the set! What a start for Norrie.

12:28 PM

Pouille 7-6, 5-6 Norrie*

Pouille has not looked like breaking Norrie... until now. He fights his way to 30-30 with some powerful ground strokes. Norrie then steps up his game to hold.

This is a very even game - and no slipping in sight as of yet.

12:25 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 5-5 Norrie

Norrie wins the first point of Pouille's serve after taking the sting out of the rally. He takes the second point too after a long rally. This is his chance to break. Or maybe not, Pouille comes back with an unplayable ace.

Norrie gets himself to break point but Pouille finds another ace just at the right time. Deuce.

The Brit moves to advantage after a superb drop shot but cannot capitalise. Deuce.

Pouille then moves to advantage and yet another ace saves him. He just about holds.

12:16 PM

Pouille 7-6, 4-5 Norrie*

The left-handed Norrie wins points off both his forehand and backhand. An attempted drop shot hits the net and then Norrie double faults, handing Pouille a footing in the game. Norrie fights back well with a stunning cross-shot forehand that beats an advancing Pouille who was heading for the net. An ace concludes the game.

Norrie holds.

12:14 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 4-4 Norrie

Pouille wins the opening point of the game before Norrie wins a point after a long rally. The Frenchman retakes the lead with a powerful back foot forehand before an ace down the middle. Norrie fails to keep his next return in.

Game Pouille.

12:10 PM

Pouille 7-6, 3-4 Norrie*

Norrie drops one point but is in no danger of conceding the game. No breaks thus far in this second set of the match.

12:07 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 3-3 Norrie

Norrie is struggling to get on top of the bounce from Pouille's serve. The Frenchman is serving impressively and concludes the game with an ace down the middle.

12:04 PM

Pouille 7-6, 2-3 Norrie*

It is all about the serve in this match. Norrie waltzes through another game while serving.

12:02 PM

*Pouille 7-6, 2-2 Norrie

Pouille is serving with plenty of power and Norrie is struggling to return. Game to Pouille.

11:59 AM

Pouille 7-6, 1-2 Norrie*

Norrie is giving Pouille the run around on his own serve, moving the Frenchmen around the court with ease. Four serves, four points. Easily done.

11:57 AM

*Pouille 7-6, 1-1 Norrie

Norrie has come out with more intent then yesterday, striking the ball with real venom. He fights his way to 30-30 after some wayward serving by Pouille before earning himself a break point. Pouille misses with his first serve but recovers well to take it to deuce.

Pouille's serving then goes up a gear and an ace secures him the game.

11:53 AM

Pouille 7-6, 0-1 Norrie*

Norrie makes an excellent start, or restart, to this match, holding his serve with ease. Confident beginning.

11:38 AM

Cameron Norrie is now on court two

He lost the first set to Lucas Pouille last night - can he stage a comeback today?

11:36 AM

Cornet upsets Andreescu in straight sets (6-2, 6-1)

What a performance from Cornet! She dominated from start to finish and barely put a foot wrong. The fifth seed Andreescu is out!

An amazing start to day three of Wimbledon.

11:33 AM

Cornet leads Andreescu 5-1 in second set

Andreescu has found some improved tennis in the last two games but Cornet is just too clinical at the moment.

The Canadian has slipped on a number of occasions this match and the scrutiny on the slippery Wimbledon surface is sure to grow.

11:22 AM

Cornet leads Andreescu 4-0 in the second set

She holds her serve in rapid time...

11:20 AM

Pella has taken the second set against Berrettini

It is one set apiece on court three.

11:19 AM

A reminder that Cameron Norrie resumes his match...

Following the conclusion of Cornet-Andreescu. At this rate, Norrie could be on the court rather soon.

11:18 AM

Cornet leads 3-0 in second set!

Having taken the first set against Andreescu, Cornet is continuing to steamroll the much-fancied Canadian. She has broken Andreescu twice already this set.

11:15 AM

Pella is fighting back against Berrettini

After losing the first set 6-4, Pella leads the second set 5-2 against the No. 7 seed Berrettini. A strong fight back from the Argentine.

11:11 AM

Cornet breaks Andreescu in the opening game of the second set

Cornet is playing some superb tennis at the moment while Andreescu's execution is letting her down.

11:05 AM

Elsewhere, Yoshihito Nishioka has won the first set against John Isner

Nishioka won the first set via a tie break (7-5) on court 18.

11:02 AM

Cornet takes the first set!

Andreescu did not give up that set easily, forcing a long game that finished after a number of set points on deuce.

The upset is on for Cornet!

10:53 AM

Cornet breaks Andreescu once again!

Cornet now leads 5-2 and will serve for the opening set against the fifth seed. What a start on court two.

10:41 AM

Berrettini takes the first set 6-4!

Pella put in a decent performance in the opening set but could not quite deal with the power of Berrettini.

10:39 AM

Cornet breaks Andreescu!

The fifth seed has just been broken in the opening set. Cornet leads 3-2 and is about to serve.

10:32 AM

Elsewhere, Pella hangs in against Berrettini

The No. 7 seed leads 4-3 in the opening set but the Argentine has just held his serve to hang in the set.

10:28 AM

Andreescu leads 2-1 against Cornet

Serve has been held in all three games on court two thus far.

10:17 AM

Cameron Norrie will resume action on court two...

after Alize Cornet vs Bianca Andreescu which is underway. The Canadian has held her serve in the opening game of the match.

10:05 AM

Is the slippery surface going to cause havoc again today?

Andy Murray joined a mounting chorus of players raising concerns over Wimbledon's "extremely" slippery surface on Tuesday night after Serena Williams became the latest tournament injury casualty following a fall.

Williams, the 23-time grand-slam champion, was among a host of players to suffer difficulties with the grass this week as she made a tearful exit following what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Her ill-fated match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich took place immediately after Roger Federer's opponent Adrian Mannarino was also forced to retire after slipping and hurting his knee.

Read the full story here

09:52 AM

Weather update

Although there could be a little bit of rain around today, we should be set for a full day of action. It will be cloudy with a gentle breeze across south-west London.

Play is not far away.

09:39 AM

Brit Watch update - who has made it to day three?

Men’s singles

Andy Murray - IN

Beat 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili to reach the second round for the 13th consecutive attempt. Will face Oscar Otte in today’s final match on Centre Court.

Liam Broady - IN

Beat Marco Cecchinato to reach the second round for only the second time after progressing in 2015. Due to play Diego Schwartzman today.

Dan Evans - IN

Beat Feliciano Lopez to reach the second round for the third time. Looking to emulate his previous best of reaching the third round, having done so in 2016 and 2019, when he faces Dusan Lajovic on Court No1 today..

Jay Clarke - OUT

Defeated by Egor Gerasimov after failing to overturn a two-sets-to-one overnight deficit, suffering a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 loss.

Cameron Norrie - IN

Double-faulted at set-point in a first-set tie-breaker against Lucas Pouille yesterday evening and subsequently lost the opener 7-6 (8-6) before bad light suspended play. Will return to finish the match this morning.

Women’s singles

Katie Boulter - IN

Beat Danielle Lao to reach the second round for the second time, having matched her previous best run from 2018. Due to face second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court this afternoon.

Johanna Konta - OUT

Withdrew before opening day after close contact tested positive for Covid-19.

Heather Watson - OUT

Defeated by Kristie Ahn 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 8-6 on Monday to suffer a sixth first-round exit out of 11 career appearances.

Katie Swan - OUT

Defeated by Madison Keys 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to suffer a third first-round exit in four attempts.

Harriet Dart - OUT

Defeated by Elise Mertens 6-1, 6-3 yesterday in a match that was delayed overnight, her second first-round exit in three appearances.

Fran Jones - OUT

Defeat by Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4 yesterday evening on her Wimbledon debut in a valiant effort against the American 20th seed.

Jodie Anna Burrage - OUT

Defeated by Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-1 on Monday in under an hour in her maiden Grand Slam.

Samantha Murray Sharan - IN

Forced to wait for her first round match against Sorana Cirstea due to rain. Looking to make the second round for the first time in three attempts when she takes to the court today.

Emma Raducanu - IN

The final British player waiting to make her Wimbledon debut. Delayed first round match with Vitalia Diatchenko due to begin today.

09:20 AM

Good morning, it was a good day for Dan Evans yesterday

Dan Evans was the sole British winner on another rain-hit day at Wimbledon yesterday.

Evans snapped a four-match grand slam losing streak with an impressive 7-6 (4) 6-2 7-5 victory over Feliciano Lopez, leaping and punching the air in delight after the Spaniard's final volley drifted long.

The British number one has had an excellent 18 months on the ATP Tour but the slams have been a different matter, with Evans losing twice in the first round of the French Open and once at the Australian Open since his previous victory in New York last summer.

He said: "It was a good way to come through. It was pretty efficient. I feel I played solid tennis and was more controlled than previous matches over the grass. I had to be ready from the get-go and really focused and be sharp. I felt I was.

"It's always going to be a difficult match against Feli. I thought there'd probably be a tie-break or two in there. I was ready to be good in those moments. I did a good job and I'm happy to come through.

"It's tougher to come through these events. Whichever way you look at it, they're bigger events, they're better events. This is where you want to win matches."

Cameron Norrie, who is seeded at a grand slam for the first time, had to wait until late into the evening to start his match against former top-10 player and Wimbledon quarter-finalist Lucas Pouille.

The Frenchman is on the comeback trail after elbow surgery last year and Norrie has work to do after dropping the opening set 8-6 on a tie-break, following which play was suspended for the night.

Francesca Jones made a creditable Wimbledon debut against Coco Gauff, matching the fast-rising young American for much of two close sets before going down 7-5 6-4.

The 20-year-old, who was born with a condition that means she is missing several fingers and toes, said: "I went to the match thinking I could win it 100 per cent. I didn't doubt that. I knew my game could do her damage and do many other players damage in the draw.

"But I'm where I am. I'm going to keep building. I just competed with someone that made quarters of Roland Garros, is 23 in the world, has multiple WTA titles, and felt comfortable on the court.

"I know sooner or later I'll find myself in a position where I won't need a wild card. At the moment I'm at the beginning of the construction of my house."

Harriet Dart had a tough draw against Belgian 13th seed Elise Mertens and struggled with her serve in a 6-1 6-3 defeat.

Jay Clarke resumed his match against Egor Gerasimov down two sets to one and was unable to mount a comeback, losing 6-3 3-6 7-6 (5) 6-2.

"I did my best," said the 22-year-old from Derby. "I approached it the same I did yesterday, but he was just better."

Samantha Murray Sharan and 18-year-old debutant Emma Raducanu will both play their first-round matches on Wednesday.

PA