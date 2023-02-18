Willson Contreras sheds light on separation from Cubs

Contreras sheds light on separation from Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs fans are going to have to get used to seeing catcher Willson Contreras in a St. Louis Cardinals uniform this season, and he’s shedding new light on his divorce from the North Siders.

Contreras, speaking to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal in a wide-ranging profile (subscription required to read), reiterated that he wanted to stay with the Cubs prior to his departure in free agency, and also reacted to criticisms about his pitch-calling and his work ethic.

According to the new profile piece, Contreras took his case directly to manager David Ross in the clubhouse last season.

“This is where I want to be,” he told Ross in a meeting.

A teammate reportedly told Contreras that the team had already decided to part ways with him, but he went into free agency knowing that a team in need of a starting catcher would come calling.

“I told my agent, ‘I know there is going to be a team interested in me,’” he said. “A lot of people thought I wasn’t going to get what I got.”

What he got was a five-year contract worth $87.5 million, with a club option for the 2028 season. He also got the opportunity to step into the shoes of Yadier Molina, the long-time Cardinals catcher who retired after the 2022 campaign.

Contreras expressed excitement for that challenge, and also dismissed criticisms of his ability to call games and about his work ethic.

Cubs fans are already learning that Contreras is eager to be a big boost to the Cardinals’ chances, even going so far as to say he’s looking forward to making fans cry in the upcoming season.

For those curious, the Cardinals’ first game against the Cubs will take place May 8 at Wrigley Field.