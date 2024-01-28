Willie Gay will not play in the AFC Championship Game

Word on Sunday morning that Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco would play in the AFC Championship Game proved correct, but the Chiefs are going to be without a key defensive player.

Linebacker Willie Gay was listed as questionable to play due to the neck injury that knocked him out of last Sunday's win over the Bills and the Chiefs made him inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Baltimore.

Safety Mike Edwards is active after being listed as questionable along with Gay and Pacheco. Guard Joe Thuney and wide receiver Kadarius Toney were ruled out ahead of Sunday and they're joined on the inactive list by cornerback Keith Taylor, cornerback Ekow Boye-Dow, defensive end BJ Thompson, and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

In addition to getting Humphrey back from a calf injury, the Ravens will have tight end Mark Andrews in the lineup for the first time since November. Quarterback Josh Johnson, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, center Sam Mustipher, and quarterback Malik Cunningham will not play.