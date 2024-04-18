Williams' inbox: Why Jizzle James' Chad Johnson-endorsed return to UC Bearcats newsworthy

Ask columnist Jason Williams anything − sports or non-sports – and he’ll pick some of your questions and respond on Cincinnati.com. Email: jwilliams@enquirer.com

Message: Saw Jizzle James is coming back to UC. Wild how the NIL has all these players announcing their returns to programs now.

Reply: Just one more thing to get used to in the new world of college sports.

Assume that every player who still has eligibility might not return to your favorite college sports team. And expect it to be newsworthy even when a player who’s not NBA-ready says he’s returning to the same school.

Some college athletes are going to make national signing day-like announcements on social media annually. James sure did, playing up his return to the University of Cincinnati in an Instagram video on Tuesday. Former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson made a cameo in the video celebrating James’ return to the Bearcats for his sophomore season.

That’s a big to-do for a guy who started two games and averaged 19.3 minutes per game this past season.

James is a rising star and has the makings of being the go-to guy the Bearcats haven’t had for several seasons. I suppose his return could be considered newsworthy given how hard coach Wes Miller had to work to keep James at UC – though the casual fan may not have known James' return was in question.

I was told in early January there was growing concern inside the program that James could get poached by an NIL-rich program after the season. College coaches now have to work as hard at retaining their key players as they do at recruiting new ones.

UC fans should be encouraged that Miller’s deft recruiting skills and NIL donors have come through to retain James, Dan Skillings Jr. and Simas Lukošius on the 2024-25 team. UC athletic director John Cunningham and his staff have been proactive on NIL. It should be appreciated by the fans, because keeping good, experienced players is incredibly difficult.

James, Skillings and Lukošius should make up one of the best backcourts in the Big 12 Conference next season and give the Bearcats a good chance to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

The excitement doesn't stop there. Can't wait for ESPN to remind viewers every game that James is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.

