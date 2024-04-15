Williams Grove Speedway to honor original track winner

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Williams Grove Speedway will honor original track winner, Tommy Hinnershitz, in the annual Seifert Concrete Tommy Hinnershitz Memorial Spring Classic race on Friday.

Hinnershitz won the first-ever race held at Williams Grove Speedway on May 21, 1939. Hinnershitz topped Joie Chitwood for the win.

In Hinnershitz storied 30-year career (1930-1960) he earned seven AAA/USAC Eastern Big Car Championships (1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1955, 1956, 1959). Hinnershitz, who was known as “The Flying Dutchman”, won 103 total career AAA/USAC feature races, earning 19 of those wins at Williams Grove.

Hinnershitz set 43 AAA track records in his tenure and competes in three Indianapolis 500s.

When Hinnershitz died, at 87-years-old, he was second on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame’s Top Sprint Car Drivers of All Time list.

Hinnershitz sprint car legacy will be honored on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.

