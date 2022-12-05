Wille Fritz is a coaching superstar without the Power Five identity

Matt Wadleigh
Willie Fritz is the college football head coach journalists and college football junkies love.

Fritz has done great work at non-Power Five conference programs, the out-of-the-way, off-the-beaten-path coaching stops which don’t receive major national attention.

Lots of us who blog about college football for a living have long felt that lower- or middle-tier Power Five schools in need of a coaching upgrade should have hired Fritz.

No Power Five athletic director has snapped up Fritz yet, however. Tulane is very thankful for that. Fritz, who has coached at Tulane since 2016, has won the AAC championship and the Group of Five title. He has led Tulane to its first New Year’s Six (formerly BCS/Bowl Alliance/Bowl Coalition/New Year’s Day) bowl appearance since the 1940 Sugar Bowl.

Learn more about Tulane’s excellent coach, who will match wits with Lincoln Riley on Jan. 2 in the 2023 Cotton Bowl:

CAREER BIO

Willie Fritz has been coaching college football for quite some time, and here’s his resume as a head coach:

  • Blinn (Junior college): 1993-1996

  • Central Missouri: 1997-2009

  • Sam Houston State: 2010-2013

  • Georgia Southern: 2014-2015

  • Tulane: 2016-Now

CAREER RECORD

Willie Fritz has a career record of 196-114 with three bowl victories.

BOWLS AT TULANE

Fritz had taken Tulane to three bowl games before this one: Cure Bowl in 2018, Armed Forces Bowl in 2019, and Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in 2020.

HUGE TURNAROUND

Tulane was 2-10 in 2021, then turned things around big time in 2022 with 11 wins and an AAC title.

Fritz made two FCS national championship game appearances at Sam Houston State. He is no stranger to big-game January football.

BEFORE CLAY HELTON

Helton has Georgia Southern in a bowl game with a 6-6 record, but that’s nothing compared to Fritz’s 9-3 season with Georgia Southern in 2014. The Eagles went a perfect 8-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, finishing first.

HISTORY

Fritz made bowl games in three consecutive seasons at Tulane. No other Tulane coach has ever done that.

