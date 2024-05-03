Wilder on 'painful' season, ending 'on a high' and Forest

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Here are some headlines from his news conference:

Midfielder James McAtee is back from injury and in contention to feature against Forest.

Wilder shared that the club will be extending Ben Osborn's contract and have offered Daniel Jebbison a new deal.

On the lessons learned this campaign, which will end in relegation: "I think that you are learning all the time about your players, good and bad. Obviously it's been a disappointing and painful experience for everybody, you can't get away from that, but we're learning."

Wilder continued: "We have a massive obligation to our supporters to go out on a high and give them something in the summer to hold on to, because they have had nothing to hold on to this season really. We have two fabulous upcoming games, I think we all understand the connection and rivalry that we have with Forest and also an away day at Everton."

On Forest's attacking threat: "We know Morgan [Gibbs-White, former Blades loanee] very well, he had an outstanding period here." Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood were also marked out as players to watch.