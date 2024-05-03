Advertisement

Wilder on 'painful' season, ending 'on a high' and Forest

Tyrese King - BBC Sport journalist
·1 min read

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Here are some headlines from his news conference:

  • Midfielder James McAtee is back from injury and in contention to feature against Forest.

  • Wilder shared that the club will be extending Ben Osborn's contract and have offered Daniel Jebbison a new deal.

  • On the lessons learned this campaign, which will end in relegation: "I think that you are learning all the time about your players, good and bad. Obviously it's been a disappointing and painful experience for everybody, you can't get away from that, but we're learning."

  • Wilder continued: "We have a massive obligation to our supporters to go out on a high and give them something in the summer to hold on to, because they have had nothing to hold on to this season really. We have two fabulous upcoming games, I think we all understand the connection and rivalry that we have with Forest and also an away day at Everton."

  • On Forest's attacking threat: "We know Morgan [Gibbs-White, former Blades loanee] very well, he had an outstanding period here." Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood were also marked out as players to watch.

  • On a potential Premier League spending cap being introduced: "I've been a part of both really, in terms of when I first started as a manager I had a really good budget and I think a lot of managers would like that opportunity of going and signing the best players, but I have seen clubs that overspend and go reckless and pay the price. So is there a sweet spot in between? Hopefully there is."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences

An image detailing how to follow your Premier League team on BBC Sport: "On the app? Tap the bell icon to get news about your club sent to you. Signed in on a browser? Hit 'Follow' to stay up to date.
[BBC]