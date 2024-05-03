Wilder on 'painful' season, ending 'on a high' and Forest
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.
Here are some headlines from his news conference:
Midfielder James McAtee is back from injury and in contention to feature against Forest.
Wilder shared that the club will be extending Ben Osborn's contract and have offered Daniel Jebbison a new deal.
On the lessons learned this campaign, which will end in relegation: "I think that you are learning all the time about your players, good and bad. Obviously it's been a disappointing and painful experience for everybody, you can't get away from that, but we're learning."
Wilder continued: "We have a massive obligation to our supporters to go out on a high and give them something in the summer to hold on to, because they have had nothing to hold on to this season really. We have two fabulous upcoming games, I think we all understand the connection and rivalry that we have with Forest and also an away day at Everton."
On Forest's attacking threat: "We know Morgan [Gibbs-White, former Blades loanee] very well, he had an outstanding period here." Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chris Wood were also marked out as players to watch.
On a potential Premier League spending cap being introduced: "I've been a part of both really, in terms of when I first started as a manager I had a really good budget and I think a lot of managers would like that opportunity of going and signing the best players, but I have seen clubs that overspend and go reckless and pay the price. So is there a sweet spot in between? Hopefully there is."