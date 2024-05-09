Wildcats recruiting going wild, Martin drawing attention

May 8—Football season is still months away, but the Palestine Wildcats are having one of the biggest offseason in recent memory.

The program is preparing for their first season under new Athletics Director and Head Football Coach James Reyes, who was hired in February after the retirement of Lance Angel. Reyes has to love the tools he has been handed, as the Wildcats are seemingly loaded going into next season, as evidenced by the recruiting buzz around his players.

Jon Denman was one of the first Wildcats to be recruited heavily this offseason, drawing offers from major Division One programs, such as Baylor, the University of California and the University of Houston, all of whom play in a power-five conference.

Recently, one of Denman's teammates has been drawing attention from some of the same suitors, as soon to be junior defensive back S'Viorean Martin.

Martin is a football coach's dream with his 6'3, 185 pound frame. Additionally, Martin not only has the size that college coaches are looking for, but is one of the fastest defensive backs in the area, recently helping the Wildcats track team set a program record time for the 4x100-meter relay, best a time that had been set all the way back in 1978.

Martin's ability on defense is no question, but it will be interesting to see the plans Reyes has for the speedster going forward, as his natural athleticism and instincts could serve Martin well going into his junior season. As of now, Martin has his pick of six different offers, including from Cal, Houston, the University of North Texas and Tulsa.

The skill positions aren't the only hot commodity in the Wildcats locker room, and Baylynn Williams is here to prove it.

The 6'5, 290 pound monster of a man protects the blind side of quarterback Coyt Cooper, and has done a standout job in his two seasons with the Wildcats so far. The dirty work is being recognized, receiving four offers from Prairie View A&M, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State and Texas State.

Several other Wildcats have made their intentions known in the last few weeks, with four members of the Class of 2024 committing to continue their athletic journeys, while receiving an education from three different wonderful colleges.

Longtime teammates K'Mari Gibson and Jordan Walker are headed to Waxahachie next year, and will join up with Cayuga's Landen Henry as members of the Southern Assemblies of God University Lions football team. Gibson is an explosive receiver that excels with the ball in his hands, and Walker is a lockdown defender with a nose for finding the football.

Hard-nosed linebacker Kendrick Calhoun will be making the farthest journey from home, as he will be making his home in Worthington, Minnesota while attending Minnesota West Community College and Technical School, where he will play outside linebacker for the Bluejays. Minnesota West is a member of the NJCAA, or National Junior College Athletic Association, similar to Trinity Valley.

Finally, Nick Hendricks, another speedster for the Wildcats, will be going on to Texas College next fall, and will start his collegiate football journey as a member of the Steers. The 5'10, 150 lb. linebacker is one of the quickest box defenders in all of East Texas, and his style should translate well to the college