Wild stat shows why 2022 is likely Alabama’s year to win it all

Nick Saban and his run with the Alabama Crimson Tide is among the greatest dynasties in the history of sports. What Coach Saban has done is far more difficult than just winning football games. Not only does he face the difficulties of losing collegiate players every three to four years, but he is constantly having to replace coaches who leave for other coaching opportunities.

Think of all the great coaches who have been assistants to Saban that ultimately left for coaching jobs: Jimbo Fisher, Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart, Mario Cristobal and others.

For only the third time in the last eight years, Alabama will return both their offensive and defensive coordinators. Bill O’Brien remains responsible for the play-calling duties offensively while Pete Golding will continue to have full control over the defense.

The only other times that Alabama has returned its two coordinators was in 2015 and 2020. Alabama won the national title both of those seasons.

Alabama returns both of its coordinators in 2022, which will only be the third time that’s happened in the last eight years. The other two times? 2015 and 2020. Alabama won national titles in 2015 and 2020. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) August 4, 2022

