Wife of Royals owner John Sherman says team won’t work with Jackson County again

People in and around Kansas City asked the same question on Tuesday night: What’s next?

Voters in Jackson County resoundingly rejected a 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax which would have helped pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

“We will take some time to reflect on and process the outcome and find a path forward that works for the Royals and our fans,” Royals chairman/CEO John Sherman said Tuesday after the result.

Sherman’s wife, Marny, believes neither the Royals nor the Chiefs will seek a partnership with Jackson County officials again. She shared that sentiment on social media.

“(U)nfortunately neither team will work with Jackson County again,” she wrote in a response to a post on Facebook. “They had been working behind the scenes for two years attempting to get a location approved. Which was I think Frank Whutes (White’s) plan all along. In any case most unfortunate for sports fans in KC. The lack of leadership has lost the city two treasured assets. I mean if you don’t support the Chiefs after 3 Super Bowl wins why would they stay? We will be lucky if both teams wind up in Kansas. At least still in the area!”

Another Facebook user said the change from a potential stadium in the East Village to the Crossroads site made some people “suspicious.”

Marny Sherman wrote in response: “Well I can’t discuss all the details but it wasn’t a switch except to the public. The county wouldn’t move on anything and the Crossroads was the most desirable because of several factors all along. The 13th Street site also involved moving the homes of a 50 unit apartment complex and several other negatives.”

Another user wrote that he expected to drive to Wyanodotte County in Kansas to see a Royals game in the future. The Royals have said they won’t play at Kauffman Stadium beyond the 2030 season.

“(I) hope that’s the worst of it,” Marny Sherman wrote. “No more Jackson county for sure.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas didn’t address Marny Sherman’s social-media messages, but did say Friday morning that he had spoken with John Sherman.

“I thank John Sherman of the Royals for a good conversation yesterday afternoon concerning continuing work with Kansas City about the future,” Lucas wrote. “We are committed to maintaining the presence of both teams in our community.”