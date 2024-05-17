Wife, daughter of Chiefs owner back Harrison Butker amid controversy

Tavia and Gracie Hunt, the wife and daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, backed Harrison Butker, the team’s kicker, after a commencement speech he delivered about women and family roles drew controversy.

In an address last Saturday at Benedictine College, a Catholic liberal arts college in Kansas, Butker said most of the female graduates were likely more excited about getting married and having children than earning their degrees.

His comments have drawn sharp criticism and even a distancing from the NFL, but the two women close to the Chiefs’ ownership offered some support.

In a post on Instagram, Tavia Hunt shared her experience as a stay-at-home mom. She said she’s always encouraged her daughters to be highly educated and chase their dreams in ways that honor God.

“I believe finding a spouse who loves and honors you as or before himself and raising a family together is one of the greatest blessings this world has to offer,” she said.

Tavia Hunt argued that it is not bigoted to affirm motherhood, praise your wife and highlight the “sacrifice and dedication it takes to be a mother.”

“Countless highly educated women devote their lives to nurturing and guiding their children. Someone disagreeing with you doesn’t make them hateful; it simply means they have a different opinion,” she said.

Her daughter, Gracie Hunt, 25, appeared at a church outreach event in Dallas. She was asked on “Fox & Friends” about the controversy over Butker’s statements.

“Well, I can only speak from my own experience, which is, I’ve had the most incredible mom who had the ability to stay home and be with us as kids growing up,” she said. “And I understand that there are many women out there who can’t make that decision. But for me, in my life, I know it was really formative in shaping me and my siblings to be who we are.”

“I really respect Harrison and his Christian faith and what he’s accomplished on and off the field,” Gracie Hunt added.

The NFL released a statement Thursday addressing Butker’s comments, noting that he gave the speech “in his personal capacity.”

“His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger,” Jonathan Beane, NFL senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer, said in a statement.

In the commencement address, Butker said women have had “the most diabolical lies told to” them.

“How many of you are sitting here now about to cross the stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?” Butker said to students at the Catholic liberal arts school.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he said.

Updated at 1:26 p.m. EDT

