Wide receiver Willie Gaines commits to Murray State after leaving Colorado

Another former Colorado Buffaloes player has found a new home after entering the transfer portal.

Wide receiver Willie Gaines announced via X on Wednesday that he has committed to the Murray State Racers. Gaines, a 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver from Cocoa, Florida, played under head coach Deion Sanders for the last two seasons, one at Jackson State and one in Boulder.

The Racers have gotten a speedster in Gaines. He can take the top off of a defense and should get the opportunity to showcase that speed next year. In 2022 — playing at Jackson State alongside Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders — Gaines hauled in 27 passes for 446 yards, good for 16.5 yards per catch and five touchdowns. Gaines caught two passes for 12 yards during his lone season with the Buffs.

Murray State struggled last year, going 2-9 overall (1-7 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

