Wichita golf course will temporarily close to restore fairways ravaged by ‘winterkill’

Tex Consolver golf course in west Wichita will temporarily close as city crews work to restore nearly 20 acres of fairway grass that was killed off over the winter.

In a news release Friday, the city said “extensive winterkill” has affected an estimated 70% of the course’s fairways.

The course on south Tyler Road will be closed between Wednesday, May 29 and Friday, June 7. The driving range and golf simulator will remain open during maintenance work.

When the course reopens on June 8, golfers will be restricted to cart paths only for the foreseeable future.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our golf community as we are forced to close Tex Consolver for eight days,” golf director Jesse Coffman is quoted as saying in the release. “We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to overcome some curveballs nature has thrown us and ensure we have top tier course conditions for the rest of the season.”

Tex Consolver is one of four public golf courses operated by the city.