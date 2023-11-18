Why Urban Meyer said Ohio State vs. Michigan will have a 'big asterisk' with Jim Harbaugh suspension

For former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, Michigan's sign-stealing scandal is now real with coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended for "The Game."

"You know how I was the last few weeks. I was like, 'This can't be true,'" Meyer said on "Big Noon Kickoff" Saturday. "He's not coaching in that game. Think about that. That's his legacy. He's a former player. He was a great player there. He played in the rivalry, and all of a sudden, you are not coaching in that game? For them not to fight that, there's something there."

In Meyer's experience in the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry — leading Ohio State to seven wins in seven years against the Wolverines — he said the Buckeyes spent "all year" pointing to that game, calling the game before "a street fight" because of the focus on the Michigan game.

But in 2023, Meyer said, Ohio State vs. Michigan will be remembered as the one Harbaugh did not coach in.

"When you look at the history book that talks about that rivalry game, there's going to be a big asterisk next to 2023," Meyer said. "That does not go away, not coaching in that game.... The teams are playing for the national championship in college football."

Harbaugh accepted his three-game suspension for violating the Big Ten's sportsmanship policy regarding the conference's investigation into in-person scouting and the use of technology to steal opponents' signs.

Harbaugh will not coach the Wolverines in Saturday's meeting against Maryland.

