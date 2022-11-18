Why Sharks need Kaapo Kahkonen to step up in 2022-23 NHL season

Why Sharks need Kähkönen to step up sooner rather than later originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Sharks will need Kaapo Kähkönen sooner than later in the 2022-23 NHL season.

This isn’t a knee-jerk reaction to James Reimer’s 14-of-20 shots stopped performance in the Sharks’ 7-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night at SAP Center.

But on that point. “I wasn’t good enough tonight,” Reimer admitted.

Credit to Reimer, by the way, who came out, faced the media music and answered every question with a smile.

Certainly, Reimer has deserved to be San Jose’s No. 1 goalie so far this season. Reimer has started 13 of 19 games over Kähkönen this season.

But Thursday night was a reminder that Reimer, in his fourth straight start, hasn’t been a goaltender, historically, who’s going to carry a 55-plus game load à la Andrei Vasilevskiy. In fact, the 34-year-old Reimer never has started more than 46 games in a season over his 13-year NHL career. He achieved that feat last year.