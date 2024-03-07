Why Savannah Country Day football coach John Mohring left to take the job at Wayne County

Savannah Country Day football coach John Mohring has stepped down as the Hornets head coach to take the job leading the program at Wayne County High School.

Mohring, a former Division I-AA All-American and two-time team MVP during his playing days as a captain of the Georgia Southern football team, coached at SCD for three seasons — compiling a 16-16 record. He led the Hornets to the second round of the state playoffs in his first season, and had another playoff squad this year as the No. 3 seed Hornets lost on the road to Upson-Lee 46-45 in a memorable battle.

Mohring replaces Jaybo Shaw at Wayne County after Shaw left to take the job at Greenville High in South Carolina. Shaw went 17-7 in the last two years at Wayne County, including a run to Class 4A state quarterfinals last season.

"The last 48 hours have been a whirlwind," Mohring, 39, said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon. "Wayne County has a great football program and it's a one-school town that gets tremendous support from the community. It's a place that eats, breathes and sleeps football. I always wanted a chance to coach in a place where all the kids from the town come to that school to play, and when the opportunity presented itself, I jumped all over it."

Mohring, who played in the Arena Football League and in the Canadian Football League for the Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes, had coaching stops at Valdosta State, Arkansas State and Tusculum College before returning to his alma mater Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers, Florida. He was a defensive coordinator there for three seasons, and the head coach in his final year before being hired as SCD in May of 2021.

"My three years at Savannah Country Day have been tremendous," Mohring said. "I was enjoying life coaching at my alma mater when I decided to take the plunge into coaching in Georgia and it was the perfect move for me and my family. The support of the school and community here has been so great, and the success we had here opened this door at Wayne County."

Mohring said it was difficult breaking the news to his team and telling them about his departure.

Senior two-way lineman Rooster Bing wasn't at that meeting, as it was for underclassmen, but he said he was sad to hear that Mohring was moving on. Bing is taking a trip to the University of Miami this weekend, where he might walk on with the Hurricanes. He is also considering scholarship offers from Morehouse and Stetson.

"What impressed me most about Coach Mohring was his energy as a leader," Bing said. "He always had that good, positive energy going and I think the players fed off of that. This is going to be a great loss for the Country Day football program. A lot of his assistant coaches are going with him, and he's going to be hard to replace. It's definitely going to be a big rebuilding year for the team next season."

