Why is Rutgers basketball so excited about Zack Martini? The proof is in the highlights (so click and watch them)

With his commitment to Rutgers basketball on Wednesday night, Zach Martini brings some considerable range to a program that very much needs his skillset.

Martini, who played the last three seasons at Princeton, comes to Rutgers with one year of eligibility left. His range and ability to shoot from 3-point range very much fills a need for the Big Ten program.

With the loss of Cam Spencer in the transfer portal over the summer, Rutgers went into this season without an effective and proven perimeter scorer.

The 6-foot-7 forward is still developing his game but this past season he averaged 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Princeton. He was 38.5 percent on the season from 3-point range (a career-high). And he shot 88.3 percent with his free throws.

This ability for Rutgers to potentially stretch the floor through a perimeter marksman like Martini brings some much-needed balance to the roster.

He can quickly spot-up and shoot, something that Rutgers could exploit given the number of players on their roster next year who have the ability to drive and kick the ball out:

Senior forward Zach Martini with the triple for the Tigers: Under 10 to go in the first half:@YaleMBasketball 14@PrincetonMBB 19 pic.twitter.com/jhsG165DIQ — Daily Princetonian Sports (@PrinceSports) February 3, 2024

Last season, Martini started all 29 games for the Tigers. They lost in the opening round of the NIT in a loss to UNLV where Martini scored 17 points.

He was 5-for-11 from 3-point range in the loss.

Against Rutgers in what was the season opener for both teams, Martini was 2-for-3 from behind the arc as he finished with 10 points. Princeton beat Rutgers 67-61.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire