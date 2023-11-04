Why Presque Isle Downs officials consider this thoroughbred season a 'complete success'

Fewer races were held. Fewer horses were available.

Wagering and attendance for thoroughbred horse racing at Presque Isle Downs were both up from a year ago, resulting in what senior director of operations Matt Ennis considers a “complete success.”

The downs faced multiple issues common in today’s horse racing industry, including shrinking horse population and growing external wagering competition. Key changes from 2022’s schedule, however, produced an encouraging 2023 meet at the Summit Township venue.

Export handle was up $3.3 million from 2022, or roughly 7%. Attendance also grew by 5,816, a 31% increase.

The downs held 88 race days in 2022 and just 79 this season. This year saw 634 races compared to 704 in 2022. Post times changed from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., which attracted more bettors.

“Half of the card being available to (bettors) after work hours was appealing,” Ennis said. “That’s why we’re running on Mondays and Tuesdays – it’s a less populated day for other tracks, so it puts more bettors’ eyes on us.”

Earlier this season: Presque Isle Downs' high-stakes masters, mile races return Monday. Who are the favorites?

That’s much of Presque Isle Downs’ strategy – get more eyes on the track, whether they be local or national.

That has become increasingly difficult to do, as online betting – including sports wagering – becomes increasingly available to customers. For example, Ohio legalized sports wagering earlier this year.

“We see less sports wagering traffic from Ohio coming to Pennsylvania to place a sports wager, and we assume that a sports wagerer may also be a table game player or a horse racing fan,” Ennis said. “Making that retail product available to them in Ohio prevents them from needing to cross the border into PA.”

Working through challenges

The downs saw a positive commitment to its horse population, or backside, early in 2023. As the season unfolded, though, it became increasingly difficult to fill stalls.

Horse commitments don’t always come through, whether due to foal population, gas prices or other issues getting them to Erie. Less races allowed for larger fields, which is a strategy the downs will employ moving forward.

“It’s a different competitive landscape than it was pre-pandemic,” Ennis said. “The more competition we have, and the more legalized sports wagering and table games that open around us, are going to give the individual options to maybe stay closer to home. I don’t think we will get back to pre-pandemic levels, as much as I would like to say, and I think we’re adapting to where we are today.”

Top performers

By winning the Presque Isle Downs Master Stakes in September, Accomplished Girl became the track’s top-earning horse of 2023, pursing $180,000. She was trained by Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., who also trained 2022 master stakes winner Artie’s Princess.

Nice Ace won $139,200 in eight starts and Tim Girtin was the track’s top-earning trainer, grossing $1,119,735 across 192 starts, according to data from equibase.com. Sajor Stable ($450,505), Rice Racing ($413,315) and the team of Gerald L. Brooks and Carl L. Hess, Jr. ($392,450) were the top three earning owners and Pablo Morales ($2,174,735), Antonio A. Gallardo ($1,841,530) and Gaddiel A. Martinez ($1,418,700) were the top three jockeys.

Looking ahead

This year set a blueprint for Presque Isle Downs’ meet strategy going forward. It plans for 80 race days next season, which would have happened this year if not for a June cancellation due to air quality, and post times will stay the same.

High-stakes dates, Ennis said, may be altered to an evening post time to attract more average bettors and encourage local fans to attend after work. The downs’ backside closed Friday and will re-open in mid-April of 2024. Racing will return mid-May.

Local sports: Anything you can do, I can do better. How Seneca won a pair of District 10 soccer titles

More: These Erie County high school athletes stood out during the fall playoffs this week

Contact Jeff Uveino at juveino@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter,@realjuveino.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Attendance, wagering at PI Downs in Erie PA grew despite challenges