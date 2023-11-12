Why Penn State football coach James Franklin had to fire OC Mike Yurcich | commentary

The Penn State football offense, with so much prodigious potential, seems to have wandered aimlessly through the 2023 season.

What identity, exactly, was offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich trying to build for this once-upon Top 10 team?

The more the Nittany Lions struggled to move the ball and score points against the good and bad on its schedule, the more pressure pushed down on him and head coach James Franklin — a former quarterback and play-caller, himself.

With more pressure and scrutiny, the more dysfunctional this outfit performed.

The boos arrived in Beaver Stadium Saturday in the desultory loss to Michigan.

And Franklin couldn't explain it. Or, at the least he didn't make much sense when he tried.

Which means, in the end, he finally had to fire the leader of his offense, once more. If anything, this may have symbolized that frustration most:

In the second quarter against Michigan the Lions trailed 7-3. Running back Kaytron Allen rumbled for 9 yards on first down, just getting warmed up in his 6 yards-per-carry performance.

It was second-and-1.

Inexplicably, Yurcich called for quarterback Drew Allar to throw a behind-the-line-of-scrimmage pass to a backup receiver with one catch the entire season — none in the past two months.

Malick Meiga caught the ball and promptly lost a yard. Allen didn't get a chance again on the drive. And Penn State punted once again.

Second-year Penn State football offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich answers a question during football media day at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, August 6, 2022, in State College.

When asked about it after defeat, Franklin, who was quietly steaming at the interview podium, offered something about "outlets" and "relief throws" and finally just stopped answering and walked away.

But we already knew. A few moments earlier he had thrown Yurcich under the bus when asked about Allar's struggles.

“We get to do a better job of calling a game to allow a quarterback to get into rhythm. That is critical," Franklin said. "We got to find easy completions to allow a quarterback to get into a rhythm, that’s what everybody does."

Less than 24 hours later, Yurcich was fired.

Will Drew Allar stay without Mike Yurcich?

It was a move that had to be made, sooner or later. And Franklin always prefers as soon as possible, whether to sever a rapidly deteriorating situation or to accelerate his hiring process or, mostly likely, both.

Consider Penn State's prospects coming into 2023, a season in which many believed was its time to finally beat Ohio State and Michigan, lose no more than once in the regular season and qualify for the elusive College Football Playoff.

Allen and Nick Singleton formed what was supposed to be one of the top tailback combinations in the nation. Same for tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren. Allar was arguably the nation's top QB in his recruiting class. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is billed as a Top 10 NFL Draft pick in the spring.

The Lions also landed two promising receivers in the NCAA transfer portal even after Franklin abruptly fired receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in January, in hopes of upgrading that spot immediately.

This offense was set to complement one of the top defenses in the nation, if not more.

And it hasn't even been close.

Big point totals were deceiving. The Lions, somehow, couldn't figure out how to run the ball against some of the worst defenses in the nation at the time: Illinois, Northwestern and Massachusetts.

That was enough to know Yurcich's plan was not working. Not with three quality tailbacks (including transfer Trey Potts), and the most experienced, adept line of blockers in a decade or more.

Allar's development was the clincher. Yurcich helped convince the big-armed QB to pick the Lions over most everyone else in the nation. But after a great start as a backup in 2022 and a promising debut this season, the kid often looked lost and timid.

His wideouts couldn't regularly get open and Yurcich wasn't up to scheming around the issues. His three tight ends were underused in the pass game. Same for his running backs. And only in the past couple of weeks was Allar, a load to tackle, as well as a standout athlete, allowed to run.

In the end, though, it came down to this: In Penn State's most important games — two of their biggest in terms of implications and perspective — this offense performed at its worst.

Penn State had to win at least one, to beat Ohio State Oct. 21 or Michigan this past weekend. At the bare minimum, it had to look capable fighting on offense.

And it completely malfunctioned, with no real signs of improving through remaining games against Rutgers, Michigan State and a bowl game.

Franklin had to act. His status, his reputation and career at Penn State depends on it.

How many offensive coordinators do you go through to elevate a program to where you want it? Franklin fired John Donovan after two seasons, Kirk Ciarrocca after one. He helped Rickey Rahne move on after two.

And while his team builds ever-impressive consistency beating the opponents it clearly out-talents, it still cannot contend well enough against those it cannot overwhelm.

Sure enough, his biggest issues always are on offense.

Where Franklin played in high school and in college. Where he coached before coming to Penn State.

The side of the ball that's featured the position of greatest struggle since he arrived at Penn State (offensive line) and the one of greatest issue now (receiver).

It's pretty simple, in the end.

Things aren't getting better no matter how much talent he recruits or how many lackluster opponents he beats or how many of us talk about how this season will be the one where Penn State gets where it truly wants.

It's not complicated.

He needed to make another move, maybe his last big one while the job in question is still his.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football Why James Frankin had to fire OC Mike Yurcich