Why one Commanders’ rookie, might surprise in a few years

It’s only minicamp, but one Commanders rookie is a real prospect.

Yes, the vast majority of the attention will go to new rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. However, one other drafted rookie might gain more attention in time.

Former Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey is not your typical receiver coming out of college. Being some of the fastest members on the team, high school coaches will often attempt to get these players on the field as cornerbacks or receivers. Thus, they often have 6-8 years of experience as receivers when entering the NFL.

McCaffrey’s dad Ed, was an NFL wide receiver from 1991-2003 with the Giants, 49ers and Broncos. His older brother Christian is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the NFL.

Luke, learned to pass a lot at a young age to older brother Christian, and loved being a high school quarterback. Luke signed to play at Nebraska where he would play for former Cornhusker running quarterback Scott Frost.

However, Luke only saw action in 11 games as quarterback at Nebraska for two seasons, passing for three touchdowns and six interceptions. He did rush for 530 yards, averaging 6.0 per carry.

So he transferred to Rice, where he thought it might be a better opportunity for him. Completing only 31 of his 62 attempts with two touchdowns and four interceptions led to another major change—not the transfer portal, but changing positions in the Rice offense.

He had never played receiver, yet he made the move for his final two seasons at Rice. The point is, how many NFL rookies have only played their position for two seasons?

No question, Commanders general manager Adam Peters had this as his focus in drafting McCaffrey. How many reps has McCaffrey had at receiver, in only playing the position two seasons? Yet, Luke amassed 71 receptions for 992 receiving yards, averaging 14.0 per reception his final college season.

Barring injury, McCaffrey could really improve as he continues to gain experience at his new position. And don’t overlook the fact that his old position was quarterback. Consequently, he will understand the position from a quarterback perspective as well.

Certainly Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson are much more experienced, but McCaffrey is still learning the position. His ceiling might be higher than we are expecting for a receiver from Rice.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire