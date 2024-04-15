Why Oklahoma State football's tight end position will look different this year

STILLWATER — A year ago, the focus of Oklahoma State’s tight ends was schematic.

The position group that for years had been called the Cowboy Back was divided into tight ends and fullbacks.

But the change wasn’t in name only. The tight ends were shifting back to a more traditional role on the end of the offensive line, with fewer snaps aligned in the slot. The fullbacks also got back to more traditional looks coming out of the backfield.

This year, the group is facing changes once again — but this time, it’s personnel.

With that, here’s a look at the tight end and fullback positions as the Cowboys work through spring practice:

New OSU tight end Tyler Foster had 396 receiving yards on 33 receptions over the last two seasons at Ohio.

Season rewind

The two primary players at tight end and fullback, Josiah Johnson and Braden Cassity, respectively, have graduated after combining to play 971 snaps last season (698 for Johnson, 273 for Cassity).

Next on the list were tight end Quinton Stewart with 81 and fullback Jake Schultz with 73.

Johnson became a valuable receiver in his lone season at OSU, pulling in 22 balls for 166 yards and a touchdown. Cassity added four more grabs.

Both were reliable as blockers, though the position group could become even more impactful in that realm.

Roster management

Who’s out: Braden Cassity, Josiah Johnson, Ian Edenfield

Who’s in: Tyler Foster, RSr.*, Josh Ford, Fr.

The take

From a receiving standpoint, Schultz and Stewart are the only players in the group who have caught passes in their OSU careers. So that’s where Tyler Foster, the Ohio transfer, has a chance to make a significant impact.

He’s a pure tight end with a big frame at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, plus he’s proven himself on the field with 396 receiving yards on 33 receptions over the last two seasons.

Stillwater High product Josh Ford is a bit of a wild card, because the physicality of playing tight end often is too much to ask of a true freshman, yet that’s the top quality that has stood out about the 6-foot-6, 240-pound rookie in his first spring.

Can he become comfortable enough in the offense to be on the field by fall? It certainly seems possible. Stewart is a veteran who understands the offense, so he brings some reliability as a blocker, though he hasn’t had much opportunity to show his receiving chops.

And Tabry Shettron, now a redshirt sophomore, continues to develop, having added at least 30 pounds of muscle since arriving in the 2022 signing class.

Schultz seems the most likely for action at fullback, but Bryce Drummond impressed coaches as a walk-on in his first season with the Cowboys after transferring from North Texas — where he began his career at quarterback, then moved to linebacker. Perhaps fullback turns out to be his best fit.

Luke McEndoo, the son of position coach Jason McEndoo, has battled injuries in his career, but could provide some fullback depth when he gets healthy.

Josh Ford (40) runs drills during a Oklahoma State football practice, in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Tight end depth chart

The starter

Tyler Foster, RSr.*, 6-6, 245

The reserves

Quinton Stewart, RSr., 6-3, 250

Tabry Shettron, RSo., 6-4, 240

Josh Ford, Fr., 6-6, 240

Fullback depth chart

The starter

Jake Schultz, RSr.*, 6-3, 250

The reserves

Bryce Drummond, RJr., 6-3, 230

Luke McEndoo, RJr., 6-1, 265

*Super-senior

