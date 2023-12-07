Why Melvin wanted Williams, Burrell on Giants coaching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants are looking to make big changes this MLB offseason, and that goes beyond the players on their roster.

After San Francisco fired former manager Gabe Kapler after four seasons in the Bay, the team hired Bob Melvin to fill the role. Shortly after, a couple of familiar names highlighted the additions to Melvin's coaching staff.

Matt Williams was brought onto the team as the third-base coach and Pat Burrell as a hitting coach.

On the latest "Giants Talk" episode with NBC Sports Bay Area's Laura Britt, Melvin explained why it was important to him to bring Williams and Burrell on board with him in San Francisco.

"Number one, [Williams] is a great baseball coach," Melvin said. "And he's got a long history of being a great baseball person. Not only was he with me in San Diego, he was also with me in Oakland. We were together in Arizona. We came up together in San Francisco. I've probably been on more teams with Matt Williams than anyone else.

"And, obviously, he resonates in the Bay Area with his history there, too. So perfect hire, great baseball coach, he's excited about being back, so that was an easy one."

Williams played in San Francisco for 10 seasons from 1987 to 1996, and he was a five-time All-Star.

Before joining the Giants, Williams served as the Padres' third-base coach for the 2022 season.

Melvin is excited to have Burrell on his side as well.

"Certainly, Pat resonates, too," Melvin said. "You have to have some guys on your staff who players respect and look at the back of their baseball card and say these guys have done it at a very high level. So that was kind of the philosophy in bringing in some guys like that.

"But also, Pat was in the organization; he's worked with some of the players, there's good continuity between he and the hitting coaches. It was a really, really easy hire as well."

With the pieces coming together for the coaching staff, the Giants hope that will be the same for the roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast