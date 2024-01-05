Why Lynch staunchly believes Aiyuk ‘earned' Pro Bowl nod originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers had an NFL-best nine players named to the Pro Bowl but general manager John Lynch believes one more player deserves to be on the list.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk registered 72 catches on 101 targets for 1,317 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, but only was named as an alternate. His 18.3 yards per reception leads the league, but his total yards through 15 games ranks him No. 6 in the NFL.

Lynch believes the wideout should have been given the honor, and explained why Friday on KNBR 680's "Murph & Markus."

“I believe that he’s earned it.” Lynch said. “What he’s done, his yards per catch. We were at a point, deep in the season and someone told me every catch but two of his, have gone for a first down. He’s No. 1 in the league in yards per reception, but the thing that I think that takes him over the top is the commitment he’s made to run-blocking.”

Aiyuk’s physicality has been on full display on the the field. Not only is the Arizona State product unafraid to catch a ball across the middle, but he has made countless blocks in the run game to open lanes for his teammates.

“To do all of the things he’s doing in the pass game, the explosiveness, seven games with over 100 yards,” Lynch said. “And then to couple that with the commitment he made to be the best run-blocking receiver in the league.”

Lynch did not discount the four other NFC receivers who received Pro-Bowl honors — Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans and Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua, but simply pointed out Aiyuk’s overwhelming contributions to the success of the team.

“Kyle talks about how it dictates the tempo and attitude of the team, as much as Trent Williams coming off the ball,” Lynch said. “When your receivers buy into that, and it is contagious. BA sold out, and man, this guy is a Pro Bowler in my mind, he’s an All-Pro in my mind, I’m so proud of him and I felt sick for him that he didn’t make it.”

Aiyuk did have the support of the fan votes, with the highest vote count of any NFC wide receiver, but that is not the only criterion it takes to receive the honor. Players and coaches also vote and the combined data determines the final Pro Bowl Roster.

“I will say our fans were unbelievable,” Lynch added. “It wasn’t for a lack of trying, the way they came out and supported our players was unbelievable. The Faithful never cease to amaze me. I did feel bad for BA but I know that. Through my own experience that sometimes it’s just the way it goes. You should have made it one year, and then you make it the next year, and BA has that in him.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast