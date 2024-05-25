Why LeBron James on Phoenix Suns next season isn't that far-fetched

The LeBron James to Phoenix Suns speculation swirled after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday that Bronny James, LeBron's son, would work out for the Suns ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Could the Suns draft Bronny James with the No. 22 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and then sign LeBron James to a veteran minimum contract?

Many might scoff at the mere thought of it, but several NBA writers made cases for why the idea of LeBron James and Bronny James in Phoenix might actually not be that far-fetched in the midst of the swirling rumors and speculation.

Of course, Phoenix would have to pick Bronny James for this scenario to even have a remote chance at unfolding, but there are several reasons why it could unfold, according to some NBA insiders.

LeBron James can opt out of his contract for the 2024-25 season and become a free agent.

VOTE: Should the #Suns draft Bronny James at No. 22 if it might give them a chance to sign LeBron James? (Speculation swirls after report: https://t.co/tYJyVueqUk) #NBA #NBADraft #ItTakesEverything — Jeremy Cluff (@Jeremy_Cluff) May 24, 2024

ESPN's Bobby Marks: Suns could be enticing to LeBron James

The front office insider told PHNX Suns: "Hypothetical. We have interest in him at 22. What's LeBron going to do? You know our situation here, we have $3 million bucks. We have a really good developmental program. This is not about the dad, this is about investing long term and all that stuff. But I do think it's worth having the conversation. I really do. … Until you ask, you never know."

Call us crazy all you want, but even ESPN's Bobby Marks thinks the Suns should *at least* have the Bronny/LeBron James conversation!https://t.co/dGZqR03vRr pic.twitter.com/DMkRjIaSQe — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) May 24, 2024

The Athletic: Suns should explore brining LeBron James to Phoenix

Shams Charania and Doug Haller wrote: “Is it possible drafting [Bronny James] could help the Suns lure LeBron to the desert on a minimum contract? Probably not. But if you’re (GM James) Jones and owner Mat Ishbia, it doesn’t hurt to explore.”

“Is it possible drafting [Bronny James] could help the Suns lure LeBron to the desert on a minimum contract? Probably not. But if you’re Jones and owner Mat Ishbia, it doesn’t hurt to explore.”👀



- @DougHaller on the Suns potentially drafting Bronny James to lure LeBron to… pic.twitter.com/8jfngt07JY — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 24, 2024

PHNX Sports: LeBron James could take less money to play for Suns

Gerald Bourguet wrote: "On the Bronny/LeBron James front, Bron sacrificing millions to join the Suns on a vet minimum isn't as outlandish as it seems. LeBron is a billionaire, and as much as it isn't the SOLE factor in where he plays next, playing with his son would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

On the Bronny/LeBron James front, Bron sacrificing millions to join the Suns on a vet minimum isn't as outlandish as it seems. LeBron is a billionaire, and as much as it isn't the SOLE factor in where he plays next, playing with his son would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 24, 2024

LeBron James is close friends with Kevin Durant. That can't hurt the Suns' chances to land the Lakers star this NBA offseason.

PHNX Sports: Suns' proximity to Los Angeles could interest LeBron James

Gerald Bourguet wrote: "This is just my opinion, not sourced info, but if he can do that on a team that's built to contend, in a city that's only an hour flight from LA, for an owner willing to spend? It's a crazy conversation, but hypothetically, Phoenix would have to be near the top of that list."

This is just my opinion, not sourced info, but if he can do that on a team that's built to contend, in a city that's only an hour flight from LA, for an owner willing to spend? It's a crazy conversation, but hypothetically, Phoenix would have to be near the top of that list — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) May 24, 2024

Inside the Sun: Suns could offer LeBron James a chance to win

It wrote: "LeBron getting a once in a lifetime opportunity to play with his son, remains in close proximity to his LA residence, and joins a core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal — which is arguably better than what LA can do this off-season."

LeBron getting a once in a life time opportunity to play with his son, remains in close proximity to his LA residence, and joins a core of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal - which is arguably better than what LA can do this off-season. https://t.co/cSF0MOT2cg — Inside the Sun (@_insidethesun) May 24, 2024

Valley of the Suns: LeBron James is friends with Kevin Durant

Luke Duffy wrote: "Arizona is an hour away by plane from Los Angeles, and it would be fair to say LeBron does not need the money at this stage of his career. If he went to The Valley on a minimum, he would also have a better chance of winning a championship than he currently does with the Lakers. James and Kevin Durant are also friends, and it would surely be nice to play with him as well."

In light of the latest from @ShamsCharania, LeBron could be a step closer to The Valley than we think (✍🏻 @LucaLockheart)https://t.co/0u5ksIA781 — Valley of the Suns (@ValleyoftheSuns) May 24, 2024

Xin Varlock: LeBron James' favorite teammate of all time is the Suns' GM

The Suns social media influencer posted photos of stories documenting who LeBron James has said his favorite player of all time is in a post Friday. That player? Current Suns GM James Jones. Might that have an impact on LeBron's choice?

Yes, there appear to be several reasons why LeBron James could end up playing for the Phoenix Suns next season.

What will it take?

What if I told you there was a reason 👀.. https://t.co/qnLQCvglyN — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 24, 2024

