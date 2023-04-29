Why the Jets picked Joe Tippmann in the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas addresses the media during the introductory press conference for quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) (not pictured) at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets didn’t address their offensive line in round one, but they are confident center Joe Tippmann will be the future for their organization.

With the No. 43 overall pick, the Jets selected the Wisconsin product for a number of reasons. GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh met with the media after their second-round selection to discuss what made Tippmann their choice.

“He’s a guy who is an unbelievable communicator,” Douglas explained. “Quick grasp of the offense in Madison and being able to control the huddle. The center has to be the core of the interior offensive line. He’ll have to be able to communicate and take control.”

The 6-foot-6, 313-pound center is a bit taller than most players at Tippmann’s position but aside from his physical attributes, Douglas and the Jets front office believe intelligence is most important for a center.

“We’re looking for smart, tough, reliable guys,” Douglas said. “Athleticism is a big part of that too. To be able to scoop guys, get into the second level. Those are some of the key traits.”

The Jets, while lacking depth in the O-line, do have a number of names returning for the upcoming season, including veteran center Connor McGovern whom the team just re-signed.

However, that doesn’t mean Tippmann will ride the bench in his first season. He’ll have to earn it like everyone else.

“You know how we are, everyone is competing,” Saleh said. “Don’t matter where you are drafted or being paid. You’re coming in to compete. This will be an open competition.”

“[Tippmann has] played in a pro-style offense. With his experience, he’s started a lot of games in the Big Ten and played a lot of interior defenders,” Douglas added. “Like coach said, it’s a great opportunity for him to compete. We have a lot of talented interior guys so it should be a good group moving forward.”

While Tippmann may or may not start on Day 1 is yet to be determined, but the Jets are confident he’ll learn from the likes of McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson. Even Aaron Rodgers, who Saleh points out is used to playing behind rookie centers, can impart some wisdom on the second-round pick.

So the Jets are confident their newly drafted center will find his way on the team and will be a great fit.

“You can tell how passionate [Tippmann] is about the game,” he said. “He’s got a great personality, blue-collar demeanor. He’s going to fit right in.”