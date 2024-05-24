Why Jarrett Kingston could be an unexpected NFL draft gem for 49ers

In the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Jarrett Kingston from USC football with the 215th overall pick.

Kingston began his collegiate football career at Washington State University. From 2018-22, he appeared in 37 games on the offensive line with 26 starts – 16 starts at left guard and 10 starts at left tackle. During his time at Washington State, Kinston earned a Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week award and a 2022 All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention.

The offensive lineman later transferred to USC for his final season of college football. In 2023, Kingston made 12 starts at the guard and center positions.

Though the veteran offensive lineman has physical limitations and a lack of upside, he is still a valuble and high-IQ interior lineman who will have a long NFL career, especially on a West Coast offense-style team such as the 49ers.

Kingston earned a 74.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade across all six seasons of his college career. The offensive lineman allowed just 17 quarterback pressures and one sack from 464 pass-blocking snaps in the 2023 season.

At the 2024 NFL scouting combine, Kingston ran the 40-yard dash in 5.02 seconds, along with 32 reps on the bench press – the second-most among his position group.

“I’m excited to learn from the guys and follow what they do day-in and day-out; What they do differently that sets them apart,” Kingston said in a 1-on-1 interview with team reporter Lindsey Pallares. “Especially future Hall of Fame offensive tackle Trent Williams, because the past five years I’ve watched Trent Williams probably the most out I’ve anyone in the NFL. It’d be really cool to get under his wing, learn from him and see what makes him so great.”

Kingston will most likely be the backup left guard behind Aaron Banks. The 49ers also picked Dominick Puni and Drake Nugent at interior offensive line positions in the 2024 NFL draft.

It's safe to say 49ers rookie O-lineman Jarrett Kingston no longer is a Rams fan 😅 pic.twitter.com/weuIqJcrzy — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) May 9, 2024

