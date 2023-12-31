Why isn't Tottenham vs Bournemouth Premier League game on TV in UK today?

A rollercoaster season that Tottenham fans cannot take their eyes off continues today when Bournemouth visit north London.

It is set to be a fascinating contest between a Spurs team on a run of three wins in four and a Cherries side coming to the capital having won six of their last seven games.

Ange Postecoglou acknowledged his "tired" side struggled in a setback at Brighton last time out and the Australian faces a difficult task rallying them only three days later without the suspended Dejan Kulusevski.

However, a win will leave them just a point off the Premier League top four at the end of 2023.

Victory for Bournemouth meanwhile can technically bag them 10th place to round out the year, although realistically goal difference makes that unlikely.

Nonetheless, Andoni Iraola's debut campaign in English football has been a big success so far.

Yet fans in the UK will be unable to watch Tottenham vs Bournemouth on TV.

The game was not selected by broadcasters and was subsequently moved from the Saturday 3pm blackout to this 2pm Sunday kick-off due to Spurs' game at Brighton being played on Thursday - which itself was shifted back a day having been picked for TV.

Free highlights will be available online shortly after full time on the Sky Sports app and YouTube channel, while BBC's Match of the Day 2 is scheduled for 10.30pm GMT.

And you can still follow all the action from Tottenham Stadium via Standard Sport's live match blog!