Why did Armando Bacot return to UNC? A look back at his decision to return to Tar Heels

Armando Bacot Jr. has been a major reason for the success of North Carolina basketball through the 2023-24 season and throughout his five years with the program.

Bacot, a 6-foot-11, 240-pound post player for the Tar Heels, has had numerous opportunities to declare for the NBA draft following each of the last two seasons. His biggest opportunity came following a run to the 2022 national championship game for UNC. Both times, he decided to return for another season.

In his final year of eligibility, the star from Richmond, Virginia will look to lead 1 seed UNC (29-7) once more to the Final Four, where the Tar Heels last visited in 2022 under then-first-year coach Hubert Davis.

As UNC looks to reach that threshold for the first time since losing in the championship game that season, here's a look back at why Bacot chose to return to Chapel Hill for his final year of eligibility:

Why did Armando Bacot Jr. return to UNC for fifth year?

Despite holding a preseason No. 1 ranking heading into the 2022-23 season, UNC failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. The Tar Heels became the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the tournament since the field expanded in 1985. UNC declined an NIT invite.

Ten days after the exclusion from the tournament, Bacot told Stadium.com he was returning for his final year of eligibility, forgoing an opportunity to enter the 2023 NBA Draft.

“I’m using my last year of eligibility,” Bacot said at the time. “I felt it was the right decision for my future.”

Bacot averaged 15.9 points and an ACC-best 10.4 rebounds in 32 games for UNC in 2022-23. The year before, he had averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks per game and also opted to return rather than enter his name into the draft. Bacot had garnered more pro interest following a strong showing in the NCAA Tournament, where he led the Tar Heels to the national championship game.

He has played in an ACC-record 162 games and stands as UNC’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles. But Bacot told Rodd Baxley of the Fayetteville Observer in July he did not want him limping off the court following a loss to be his final memory as a Tar Heel.

“Being able to play in front of these fans for another year and get a chance to kind of fulfill what I really, ultimately want to do here, I think it’s just a great opportunity,” Bacot said.

“I definitely didn’t want to leave (last year) like that’s the last thing you think of with me playing. I definitely didn’t want to go out like that. It’s just great to get another opportunity.”

Armando Bacot Jr. high school

Bacot attended Trinity Episcopal School in his hometown of Richmond for his first three years of prep basketball. He averaged 11.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a sophomore before averaging 24.5 points and 12 rebounds per game as a junior.

Before his senior season, Bacot transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He averaged 12.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, playing in the McDonald's All-American Game and the 2019 Jordan Brand Classic.

Armando Bacot Jr. recruit ranking

Bacot was a 5-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, coming in as the No. 27 player and the No. 6 center, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He picked the Tar Heels over 36 other offers, including Duke, Kentucky and Kansas, among others.

Bacot joined a UNC class that also featured 5-star Cole Anthony (now in the NBA with the Orlando Magic), 4-star combo guard Anthony Harris and 3-star point guard Jeremiah Francis.

Armando Bacot Jr. stats

Here is a year-by-year look at Bacot's stats with the Tar Heels:

2019-20: 9.6 points per game (46.9%), 8.2 rebounds per game, 1.1 blocks per game

2020-21: 12.3 ppg (62.8%), 7.8 rpg, 0.9 bpg

2021-22: 16.3 ppg (56.9%), 13.1 rpg, 1.7 bpg

2022-23: 15.9 ppg (55.4%), 10.4 rpg, 1.0 bpg

2023-24: 14.4 ppg (54.%), 10.2 rpg, 1.5 bpg

