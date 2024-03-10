Why is Darius Rucker at Purdue-Wisconsin? Country music star raises eyebrows with Mackey Arena appearance

Purdue men's basketball's Zach Edey has been must-watch basketball his entire career — displayed by his size and dominance inside the paint.

The Boilermakers' 7-foot-4 behemoth forward, one of the top college basketball players in the nation, has helped build Mackey Arena into one of the more hostile and unique environments in college basketball.

Country music artist Darius Rucker got a glimpse of that Sunday, as the three-time Grammy award winner was in attendance for Edey's final regular season game against Wisconsin.

Why is Darius Rucker at Purdue-Wisconsin?

It remains unclear the exact reason why Rucker was in West Lafayette on Sunday, especially when his alma mater South Carolina is taking on LSU and Angel Reese in the SEC women's tournament championship game.

Rucker is scheduled to play the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee.

College basketball reacts to Darius Rucker at Purdue-Wisconsin

Here's a sampling of how the college basketball world is reacting to Rucker's appearance at Mackey Arena for Purdue-Wisconsin, with even Purdue fans seeming shocked by his appearance:

Darius Rucker in the house. pic.twitter.com/1rByjYx7WV — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) March 10, 2024

Darius Rucker showing up to Mackey is the most random Purdue thing I can remember since Rory McIlroy tweeting about Purdue because of Evan Boudreaux. — Boilers and Beyond (@BoilersBeyond) March 10, 2024

Hootie!



