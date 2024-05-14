Why Chris Klieman is already comparing Dylan Edwards to former KSU star Deuce Vaughn

Dylan Edwards hasn’t suited up for a single practice or game with the Kansas State football team, but head coach Chris Klieman is already comparing him to one of the best running backs to ever play for the Wildcats.

If all goes well for Edwards as he makes the transition to K-State after spending his freshman season at Colorado, Klieman thinks he can make explosive plays the same way that Deuce Vaughn did throughout his memorable college career.

“Dylan wants to be an every-down back and I think he can be as an inside runner similar to what Deuce was,” Klieman said on Tuesday during a Catbacker event in Salina. “That’s big accolades to put him in that category, but he was the home-run hitter that we were looking for and that we didn’t have. So we’re excited about the fact that he’s the guy that can take it the distance on a play.”

K-State has a long and interesting history with Edwards.

The 5-foot-9 running back from Derby originally committed to the Wildcats before his senior year of high school but quickly changed plans. A few weeks later, he flipped to Notre Dame and then ultimately landed at Colorado with Deion Sanders.

As a freshman, Edwards rushed for 321 yards and a touchdown to go along with 299 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. His talent and athleticism were on full display as he made his college debut for one of the most noticeable teams in the country.

It seemed like the Wildcats were destined to play against Edwards in future seasons after the Buffaloes joined the Big 12, but things changed once again when Edwards decided to enter the transfer portal. K-State reached out to him immediately and Edwards committed almost immediately after visiting campus and speaking with quarterback Avery Johnson, one of his longtime friends.

“(This recruitment) was much easier, honestly,” Klieman said. “I always got along really well with Dylan, and we picked up right where we left off. So I think he felt really comfortable during the several conversations that he and I had, not only on the phone but then to be able to see each other face-to-face. He felt like he was coming home. We really picked up right where we left off a year or two years ago. I’m excited that he’s happy where he’s at (with) K-State.”

Some compared Edwards to Vaughn when he originally committed to K-State because of their similar size. Vaughn, who currently plays for the Dallas Cowboys, is only 5-foot-6 and he piled up video game stats (3,604 rushing yards, 1,280 receiving yards and 43 total touchdowns) at K-State. Perhaps the Wildcats can get similar results out of Edwards?

Edwards will certainly be expected to boost the Wildcats next season and potentially make them one of the best rushing teams in the Big 12, if not the entire country.

DJ Giddens is returning after putting up 1,226 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. And Johnson is one of the fastest quarterbacks in the nation. Remember, he rushed for 296 yards and seven touchdowns on just 52 carries as a freshman.

Klieman thinks that adding Edwards to that mix “gives us a lot more versatility and a lot more options.”

Best of all, Klieman thinks Edwards and Giddens will be complementary runners. You might even see them on the field together.

“We need both guys,” Klieman said. “Everybody knows how good of a player that DJ Giddens is. People saw that in the bowl game when (North Carolina State) knew we were going to run the ball and the kid still ran for (151 yards). DJ is a difference-maker and I think Dylan is a great complement to him, as well as a really good talented player in his own rate when he’s on the field by himself.”

One more thing: Klieman envisions Edwards also playing on special teams.

It will come as a surprise if the speedster isn’t involved on kickoff returns and punt returns.

“He’s got that home-run speed,” Klieman said, “so that is something that we will definitely use him at.”