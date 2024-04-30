‘This is why I came here’ - Kane's ‘blown everyone away’

Harry Kane has contributed to 11 goals in the Champions league this season - a record for an English player [Getty Images]

Harry Kane just can't stop scoring - now all he needs is a first career major trophy.

The England captain was on the scoresheet yet again - his 43rd goal in 43 games this season - as Bayern drew 2-2 with Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie.

Things could not have gone much better for him personally in his debut season for Bayern but it would be a disappointment not to cap off such a prolific campaign in front of goal with a long-awaited piece of silverware.

Bayer Leverkusen have already halted Bayern's run of 11 consecutive Bundesliga titles this season but could Kane end his trophy drought by winning the Champions League instead?

"It's been a good season so far," said Kane, who joined Bayern from Tottenham for an initial £86.4m last summer.

"Everything we're fighting for this year is in this competition. It'll be tough. We have to go [to the Bernabeu for the second leg] with full belief.

"I'm here for many years. It's not a one-off year I'm here for. Of course at the start of the season the expectation was to win trophies. The Champions League is the biggest one. If we can somehow get our hands on that one, it would be an amazing season.

"These are the big games. The atmosphere was incredible. This is exactly why I came here, I want to be playing in these big games, these big moments."

'He has blown everybody away'

Kane's penalty early in the second half at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night took joint top with Kylian Mbappe in goals scored in all competitions in Europe's big five leagues this season.

He has the most combined goals and assists of any player in those leagues (43 goals and 11 assists).

The Bayern striker has also been directly involved in 11 goals in the Champions League this campaign (eight goals, three assists) - the most by an English player in a season in the competition.

Former Bayern Munich and England midfielder Owen Hargreaves told TNT Sports: "Everyone has obviously been impressed by all the goals that Harry Kane has scored at Bayern Munich.

"But they have also been impressed with what a gentleman he is, what a teammate he is, how humble he is. He has blown everybody away.

"He came here to win trophies and get a little bit of a different experience. People say he hasn't won anything yet but he could end up with the Champions League with Bayern, and the Euros with England [this year] - two of the biggest ones."

Ex-Real Madrid and England midfielder Steve McManaman added: "His talent is undeniable. I always knew if he stayed fit he would have no problem whatsoever getting goals."

'Kane should still be number one'

Harry Kane has scored 43 goals in 43 matches in all competitions for Bayern this season [Getty Images]

Two England stars were on show for the first leg as Kane lined up for Bayern, while midfielder Jude Bellingham started for Real, keen to continue his impressive debut season in Spain.

They hope to spearhead England's challenge at Euro 2024 this summer together but Bellingham was keen to put his compatriot off on Tuesday as he tried to distract Kane before he fired his spot-kick past goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from the penalty spot.

"I don't know what he was saying. I saw him mumbling something," said Kane.

"Once I'm in that moment, I'm in my zone, trying to block everyone out. I'm sure he was saying something to try to put me off."

There is plenty of excitement around the two England internationals but former Scotland striker Pat Nevin says Kane "should still be number one" if you had to choose between them.

"Whenever we talk about the excitement we have around other players, Harry Kane should still be number one. Absolutely in my mind, he is number one," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If I had to make a choice and you said to me, 'you've got Jude Bellingham playing today or you've got Harry Kane playing today,' - you take Kane every time."