Why Bosa doesn't believe Eagles' ‘Brotherly Shove' should be banned

Many people have called for the NFL to ban the Philadelphia Eagles' controversial "Brotherly Shove" play, but 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa is not one of them.

During an interview on KNBR's "Murph and Mac Show," Bosa explained that he has no issues with Philadelphia's tactics as long as the polarizing play doesn't contribute to a significant number of injuries.

"I don't see why it wouldn't be legal unless guys were getting hurt a lot," Bosa explained. "I don't know how they get so much push, so I'll definitely be watching tape on it this week when we get into it. I'm impressed with how good they are at it. We got to be good on first and second [down], cause you don't want to have to deal with that too much throughout the game.

"You know I haven't taken too much time to think about it, to be honest with you. Honestly, I think if people were getting hurt, it would be something I would be against, but if that's not happening, more power to them."

Philadelphia's usage of the unorthodox version of a quarterback sneak has been invaluable as the Eagles boast a nearly perfect conversion rate when deploying the "Brotherly Shove" in short-yardage situations.

Last season, the Eagles converted 37 of the 41 attempts when they utilized the "Brotherly Shove," good for a 93.5 percent conversion rate.

The 49ers' defense faces the daunting task of slowing one of the most explosive units in the league, with the controversial play only adding to the long list of threats posed by the Eagles' offense.

San Francisco has an opportunity to crack the seemingly unbreakable code when the 49ers and Eagles square off at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

