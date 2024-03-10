Why ASU men are 11th seed for Pac-12 basketball tournament

Arizona State's 59-47 loss to UCLA Saturday night proved costly as that dropped the Sun Devils all the way down to the No. 11 seed for the Pac-12 tournament, which starts Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

ASU finished in a three-way tie for ninth with USC and Stanford but lost the tiebreaker. That scenario looked unlikely to start the night but USC's upset of Arizona forged the three-way tie.

ASU (14-17) gets the last game of the night and will face Utah (18-13) at 7:30 p.m. The Sun Devils have beaten the Utes twice this season — 82-70 in Tempe on Jan. 4 and 85-77 in Salt Lake City on Feb. 10.

Using the multi-team tiebreaker, the trio of Arizona State, Stanford and USC all split their season series, moving the procedure to descending order results. The Trojans came out at No. 9 by virtue of their 3-1 collective record against the Cal/Utah/Washington grouping.

Stanford then landed at the No. 10 seed behind its split with league champion Arizona, leaving Arizona State to the No. 11 seed followed by No. 12 seed Oregon State.

Arizona (24-7) is the top seed, having clinched that with its win Thursday over UCLA and Washington State's loss to rival Washington. Arizona and Washington State get first-round byes, as do No. 3 Colorado and No. 4 Oregon.

The Wildcats secured their 10th all-time No. 1 seed and will be seeking the tourney crown for a third consecutive year, a feat only the Wildcats have previously accomplished (1988-90).

Wednesday's play will also feature No. 8 Washington vs. No. 9 USC at noon, No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 Oregon State at 2:30 p.m., No. 7 California vs. No. 10 Stanford at 6 p.m. All those games will air on the Pac-12 Network.

The winner of the ASU-Utah game will play Colorado at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Semifinals are at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday with the championship game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Arizona is the defending tournament champion, having beaten UCLA in the title game last season.

