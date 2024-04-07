So this is why Arsenal paid £60m for Kai Havertz

Havertz's goal was that of a player high on confidence - Getty Images/Stuart MacFarlane

The moment Arsenal scored their second goal in the 3-0 win at the Amex, the visiting supporters belted out a joyous serenade for the man who had put the ball in the Brighton net.

“Sixty million down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again,” they sang, celebrating the forward’s sharp, clever finish from Jorginho’s invitation of a cross.

The song – which the player says makes him smile every time he hears it – is an ironic riposte to the noisy assumption that gained widespread currency in the autumn. Back then it was frequently claimed that Arsenal had signed a pup when they bought the German from Chelsea. Playing on the left side of midfield, the belief was widespread that he looked adrift, forlorn, pointless.

Not any more. Against Brighton, rampaging at centre forward, he supplied his eighth goal involvement in the past seven games. Five goals, three assists: this is a player coming into form at precisely the right moment for his team.

This time last season, Arsenal faltered in their race for the title. But any hope Liverpool and Manchester City might have had that Mikel Arteta’s side would succumb again to run-in jitters disappeared on the south coast. Calm, efficient, supremely well drilled, goodness they were good. With the best centre-back pairing in the league, with Declan Rice protecting everything, with Martin Odegaard conducting affairs, they look supremely well balanced.

But the suggestion at the Amex was that it is Havertz who is the real change from last spring. He is delivering a hatful of goals at precisely the moment they are most needed.

“He’s having a huge impact on the team,” said Arteta. “His numbers are really high, the understanding between the attacking players is really high.”

Arteta acknowledged the improvement in Havertz since his move further forward - REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Watching him in action here was to see a player who has clearly found the role that allows him best to unleash his abilities. A hugely versatile individual, for a time his adaptability seemed to work against him. The idea when he was signed from Chelsea was that he would play in midfield, pressing, probing, passing, on top of providing the occasional goal. As a concept it clearly faltered. Those 60 million down the drain criticisms were not entirely ill-judged.

But then, back in February, Arteta moved him forward. Initially it was done to cover for the injured Gabriel Jesus. But it worked almost immediately. His abilities as a midfielder, particularly his assiduousness in getting back into defensive positions, were not forgotten. He continued to work like a trojan. As was evident against Brighton, he does not stop running, his sharp game intelligence enabling him quickly to assess where he needs to track.

For Lewis Dunk and the rest of the Brighton defence he offered an almost constantly moving target, never where they expected the centre forward to be as he was off forever foraging space. For Arteta, it appears to be a masterstroke of a move.

“A lot of the times players decide where they have to play,” the manager said of the positional switch. “Sometimes it flows and when it flows you have to let it go. He seems so comfortable there. And the team are comfortable with him there.”

The return for Havertz’s constant diligence has been that the goals started coming. Even when Jesus returned, the German remained in the centre-forward position. The results have spoken for themselves. He already has nine Premier League goals, more than he managed in any season for Chelsea (and he won the Champions League there). And he seems to be relishing his new role as the spearhead of a side built on the strongest of defensive foundations.

“Definitely when you feel that you are so strong at the back it helps you a lot,” Havertz said after the game. “I am enjoying myself and I will try to help the team, I hope to keep on going forward.”

In January, Arteta suggested he needed to sign a forward. Not any more. As he acknowledged with a knowing smile, the answer was there all the time. Indeed, Havertz’s resurrection may well have reduced the urgency to find appropriate attacking recruits in the summer.

“He’s got some fantastic players around him,” said Arteta of his freshly discovered finisher. “We have tried to create the right environment for him, give him the love he needs.”

As love-ins go, this is one that is producing the goods.

