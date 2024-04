Why Arman Tsarukyan finds Charles Oliveira ‘more dangerous’ than UFC champ Islam Makhachev

LAS VEGAS – Current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is not the most dangerous fight in the division, according to No. 1 contender in wait Arman Tsarukyan.

Armenia’s Tsarukyan (22-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) believes former champion Charles Oliveira, who he defeated by split decision on the UFC 300 main card, has something over the current titleholder.

“Charles is more dangerous because if he knows very well jiu-jitsu, so it’s like so dangerous for me because if you get that position where he’s good, he can choke you out, and that’s it,” Tsarukyan told reporters at a post-fight news conference. “Like I got in the first round, it was super tight choke. If I didn’t know how to escape from there, maybe I could sleep and lose that fight.”

Makhachev submitted Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280. Oliveira entered that fight on an 11-fight winning streak and would have entered as champion if it wasn’t for missing weight by a half-pound against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, forcing his title to be vacated.

The margin for error at the top of the lightweight division is razor-thin, which is why the 155-pound title fights are typically the most intriguing in the sport. Tsarukyan, who has shared the cage now with both Oliveira and Makhachev, believes they are very close to one another.

“He’s super strong,” Tsarukyan said about Oliveira. “His punch is very strong too. He knocked out a lot of people, he choked a lot of people. He has the most finishes in our division. He’s one of the best. If you’re going to compare him and Islam, they’re on the same level.”

Skill for skill, Oliveira is still a top threat, according to Tsarukyan. Beyond his abilities inside the cage, Armenia’s new No. 1 contender for the lightweight title heaped more praise on Oliveira after their fight.

“He’s one of the humble guys in our division, that’s why people like him a lot,” Tsarukyan said. “He’s very appreciated guy. I was thinking he’s going to right away jump on me, like he’s not going to shake my hand, but he did. He’s so nice guy, good fighter, former champion, beat a lot of fighters. It was super exciting to fight with him.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie