Why Andrew Body decided to transfer to Alabama State football and what fans can expect

There was a lot of excitement surrounding the debut of Alabama State football transfer quarterback Andrew Body at the Black and Gold Spring Game Saturday. After the sudden transfer of former starter Dematrius Davis, all eyes were on jersey No. 1.

In the first series of the game Body led the offense down the field ending in a rushing score. His next play allowed him to reintroduce himself to Hornet nation, as he launched a 70-yard bomb for the only passing touchdown of the game. He finished completing four of his seven passes and showed off his dual-threat abilities extending plays with his legs.

Deep Analysis: Five things Alabama State football needs to do after 2024 Black And Gold Spring Game

"I felt really comfortable out there," Body said. "One thing about it is you can't get too comfortable. There are some things that I can work on and still get better at too. So, I plan on working on that until the season comes and when that comes Hornets fans will get the full product."

Entering a new regime of Alabama State football, the pair of Body and offensive coordinator Chris Barnette is sparking a new identity in the Hornets offense. Here is how Alabama State landed its future quarterback and his adjustments coming from the state of Texas.

Alabama State University quarterback Andrew Body celebrates a touchdown pass during the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

Why Alabama State?

Body spent three seasons at Texas Southern, redshirting his final year in the 2023 season. He finished with 27 passing touchdowns and rushed 236 times for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns in his career at TSU. After nursing a shoulder injury his final season, Body entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

For Alabama State, they came off its best season since 2013 and head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. decided to bring in a new coaching staff. With a new vison for the team, shopping for a new quarterback was key in the Hornets offseason plans.

Body was recruited from several schools but said he trusted the plan Robinson Jr. had for him. He described his relationship with the coach as real and genuine during the recruiting process which led him to his January commitment.

"I had some options and I feel like God works in mysterious ways," Body said. "It just so happened that schools began to walk away and pull back from me and coach Robinson has been real since we first talked. He ended up being one of my final options and I trusted and ran with him."

At the conclusion of the spring game, Robinson Jr. was impressed with Body's debut.

“Body came in here and played well,” Robinson Jr. said. "He is a guy that is good at running and throwing the football. You really get to see his whole skill set as a dual threat player and made some throws on the deep ball which is good."

Alabama State University quarterback Andrew Body warms up before the Black and Gold Spring Game at ASU Stadium on the ASU campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday April 6, 2024.

Adjustments and expectations

Body out of Corpus Christi, Texas, ranks third all-time in Texas high school football passing history with 13,000 yards. In 2021, he finished the season as the Texas Southern single season record holder in total offense with 265.9 yards per game and fourth-all time in single-season passing at TSU with 2,017 passing yards.

When discussing the transition from Texas to Alabama, Body says it's been very different. However, the football side of things will never change.

"It's been very different here," Body said. "Truthfully the change for me has just been on the school side. Football I'm coming in learning what I have to learn and competing."

Coming from a long line of football success at the college and prep level, Body wants to come in and win. The spring game was a glimpse of what the future offense could look like with Body under center.

He wants fans to know that they can expect a lot of wins this fall.

"They can expect some wins I'll say that," Body said. "I'm coming in with a win mentality just like our offensive coordinator. That's all we want to do is win. So, whatever we have to do to achieve that we will."

Jerry Humphrey III is a sports writer for the Montgomery Advertiser who covers area high school sports, Auburn recruiting and Alabama State athletics. Follow him on Twitter @jerryhump3.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama State football QB Andrew Body: 'fans can expect a lot of wins'