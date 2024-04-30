Why Alabama basketball's Jarin Stevenson would declare for the NBA draft

Alabama basketball forward Jarin Stevenson is among the players who have declared eligibility for the 2024 NBA draft, which will be held June 26-27 in New York.

He's one of 195 college underclassmen to do so, a whopping number considering the draft includes only 58 selections. Throw in international prospects and college seniors who've exhausted their eligibility, and getting selected is a pipe dream for most, unlikely for many, and certain only for a relative few.

So what's the upside for Stevenson, who averaged just 5.3 points and 16-plus minutes as a freshman on Alabama's Final Four team? That's not the right question, really, because the reality is that there's no downside. Unlike the NFL draft, prospects for the NBA draft can declare early eligibility without losing their college eligibility, as long as they withdraw their name from draft consideration by May 29.

During those four weeks, Stevenson and the rest of the not-quite-ready-for-primetime prospects can go through the NBA combine, if invited, and get an evaluation of their standing for future NBA drafts. Along with an up-close look at the competition.

Alabama guard Mark Sears has done the same thing.

The likelihood is that Stevenson will return to college with a better understanding of what it will take to become a pro, and some feedback on which parts of his game NBA scouts believe he needs to improve most.

Sears, as a senior with a more polished game, has not only a better chance of sticking on an NBA roster, but could also earn a basketball living overseas. That makes his option to return to college a bit more complicated.

Stevenson's choice, however, isn't complicated at all.

Reach Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

