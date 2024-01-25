Why Alabama basketball vs. Auburn was delayed by lighting issues at Coleman Coliseum

Alabama basketball vs. Auburn was in a delay because of a lighting issue at Coleman Coliseum.

The game started and about 30 seconds was played. Then officials called a timeout. All the normal lights were not illuminating.

Some lights from the pregame introductions, specifically the red ones, remained on. So it wasn't dark inside Coleman Coliseum. It just wasn't fully lit.

It led to a stoppage of play for about 15 minutes. During that time, the teams first huddled, then took part in shooting warmups to stay fresh. During that time, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne chatted with officials on the court. Soon after that, he was talking with Alabama coach Nate Oats and Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

Then, at about 6:45 p.m., the public address announcer told fans to remain in their seats. Lights were going to be shut off inside Coleman Coliseum for about 45 seconds to reset the system. But the reset didn't include darkness. Instead, the arena was soon illuminated, and the fans inside cheered.

Two minutes later, play resumed with Auburn leading 3-0.

This story will be updated.

