Why 2025 3-star OL Andrew Stargel sees potential in Ohio State, Justin Frye

Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye went to Roswell, Georgia, in search of a center for the 2025 class. And three-star Andrew Stargel said Frye made it clear that’s where OSU sees him.

“He liked the way I moved. He liked the way I was athletic,” Stargel said. “And he also said he liked the way I was coachable. You know, you mess something up, you’re able to fix it the next play. … He thought that I was coachable and that I was someone that he could develop.”

Stargel’s has official visits scheduled for Central Florida, Kentucky and Ohio State, with a decision date set for July 4.

The 6-foot-4 Stargel plays tackle at Roswell High School. He said he was impressed by what Frye and the Buckeyes were offering him after his unofficial visit to Columbus last weekend.

“(They are) telling me and proving to me that they can develop me into the best man and the best football player,” Stargel said.

Stargel is listed as the No. 943 player in the 2025 class per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s also the No. 68-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.

But Stargel is also a late bloomer who didn’t set his goal of playing college football until his freshman year of high school. Heading into his senior year, Stargel said he’s developed into a “pretty athletic” lineman.

“I’m about 305 pounds and I can move,” Stargel said. “I’m aggressive when I’m finishing my blocks. I play like I’m angry with everyone. I feel like that’s what you've got to do. That’s what you've got to do to be the best.”

Where 2025 OL Andrew Stargel stands with Ohio State

Ohio State has one offensive line commitment in 2025 in four-star Toledo tackle Carter Lowe. And Stargel said he’s felt OSU’s desire to add him in the class, saying Frye and graduate assistant Mike Sollenne have developed a “great” relationship with him and his family.

Ohio State offered Stargel April 26, but Stargel said his relationship with Fry and OSU began months before.

On his latest visit to Columbus, Stargel said he got a picture of what life would look like at Ohio State, seeing it as a “place (that) will get you where you need to be.”

“They’re just giving me all the reasons why Ohio State is such a great place and why so many NFL people come from there,” Stargel said.

Stargel said the relationships and development will be key when he has to make a final call. But no matter the program, Stargel’s view of offensive line play does not change.

“I guess it’s just satisfying to me,” Stargel said. “You know, getting that block and watching the running back or the quarterback … have a touchdown. It’s one of the most aggressive positions. And I don’t know, I just have fun doing it.”

