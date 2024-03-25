Who's qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament
Here's a look at players who have currently qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament. The field will be finalized the Friday before tournament week with one spot being held for the winner of the Valero Texas Open, if he isn't otherwise qualified.
The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this week's Texas Children's Houston Open as well as the Houston champion will also be eligible for invitations.
Click here for the qualifying criteria or scroll to bottom of this page.
INVITEE
COUNTRY
QUALIFICATION
Åberg, Ludvig
17, 19
Bradley, Keegan
United States
17, 18, 19
Burns, Sam
United States
18, 19
Cantlay, Patrick
United States
18, 19
Clark, Wyndham
United States
2, 17, 18, 19
Cole, Eric
United States
19
Conners, Corey
18, 19
Couples, Fred
United States
1
Davis, Cameron
16, 19
Day, Jason
Australia
15, 17, 18, 19
de la Fuente, Santiago (a)
10
DeChambeau, Bryson
United States
2, 16
Dunlap, Nick
United States
17
Eckroat, Austin
United States
17
English, Harris
United States
19
Finau, Tony
United States
17, 18, 19
Fitzpatrick, Matt
2, 13, 17, 18, 19
Fleetwood, Tommy
England
18, 19
Fowler, Rickie
United States
17, 18, 19
Fox, Ryan
19
Garcia, Sergio
1
Glover, Lucas
United States
17, 18, 19
Grillo, Emiliano
17, 18, 19
Hadwin, Adam
Canada
19
Hagestad, Stewart (a)
United States
11
Harman, Brian
United States
3, 18, 19
Hatton, Tyrrell
England
18, 19
Henley, Russell
United States
13, 18, 19
Hisatsune, Ryo
Special
Hodges, Lee
United States
17
Højgaard, Nicolai
19
Homa, Max
United States
18, 19
Hovland, Viktor
13, 16, 17, 18, 19
Im, Sungjae
Korea
18, 19
Johnson, Dustin
United States
1
Johnson, Zach
United States
1
Kim, Si Woo
Korea
18, 19
Kim, Tom
Korea
15, 17, 18, 19
Kirk, Chris
United States
17
Kitayama, Kurt
United States
16, 19
Knapp, Jake
United States
17
Koepka, Brooks
United States
4, 13, 19
Lamprecht, Christo (a)
8
Lee, Min Woo
Australia
19
List, Luke
United States
17
Lowry, Shane
3, 19
Malnati, Peter
United States
17
Matsuyama, Hideki
Japan
1, 17, 19
McCarthy, Denny
United States
19
McIlroy, Rory
Northern Ireland
14, 17, 18, 19
Meronk, Adrian
19
Mickelson, Phil
United States
1, 4, 13
Moore, Taylor
United States
18
Morikawa, Collin
United States
3, 4, 13, 17, 18, 19
Murray, Grayson
United States
17
Niemann, Joaquín
Chile
Special
Olazábal, José María
Spain
1
Olesen, Thorbjørn
Denmark
Special
Pavon, Matthieu
17
Poston, J.T.
United States
19
Rahm, Jon
Spain
1, 2, 15, 18, 19
Reed, Patrick
United States
1, 13
Rose, Justin
England
19
Schauffele, Xander
United States
13, 18, 19
Scheffler, Scottie
United States
1, 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19
Schenk, Adam
United States
18, 19
Schwartzel, Charl
South Africa
1
Scott, Adam
Australia
1, 19
Shipley, Neal (a)
United States
7-B
Singh, Vijay
Fiji
1
Smith, Cameron
Australia
3, 5, 14, 19
Spieth, Jordan
United States
1, 13, 18, 19
Straka, Sepp
Austria
15, 17, 18, 19
Stubbs, Jasper (a)
Australia
9
Taylor, Nick
Canada
17, 18
Theegala, Sahith
United States
13, 17, 19
Thomas, Justin
United States
4, 19
van Rooyen, Erik
South Africa
17
Villegas, Camilo
17
Watson, Bubba
United States
1
Weir, Mike
Canada
1
Willett, Danny
England
1
Woodland, Gary
United States
2
Woods, Tiger
United States
1
Young, Cameron
United States
13, 19
Zalatoris, Will
United States
19
Past champions who have confirmed they are not playing, according to Masters website:
Tommy Aaron
Angel Cabrera
Charles Coody
Ben Crenshaw
Nick Faldo
Raymond Floyd
Trevor Immelman
Bernhard Langer
Sandy Lyle
Larry Mize
Jack Nicklaus
Mark O'Meara
Gary Player
Craig Stadler
Tom Watson
Ian Woosnam
Fuzzy Zoeller
The current 20 qualifications for invitation, with ANGC reserving the right to invite anyone else.
1. Previous Masters winners (lifetime);
2. Winners of the five most recent U.S. Opens;
3. Winners of the five most recent Open Championships;
4. Winners of the five most recent PGA Championships;
5. Winners of the three most recent Players Championships;
6. The current Olympic gold medalist (one year);
7. The current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year; must remain an amateur);
8. The current Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
9. The current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
10. The current Latin America Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
11. The current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
12. The current NCAA DI men's individual champion (one year; must remain an amateur);
13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters;
14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open;
15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship;
16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship;
17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the previous Masters to the current Masters;
18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship;
19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year;
20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament.