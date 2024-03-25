Advertisement

Who's qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament

Here's a look at players who have currently qualified for invitations to the 88th Masters Tournament. The field will be finalized the Friday before tournament week with one spot being held for the winner of the Valero Texas Open, if he isn't otherwise qualified.

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking after this week's Texas Children's Houston Open as well as the Houston champion will also be eligible for invitations.

Click here for the qualifying criteria or scroll to bottom of this page.

INVITEE

COUNTRY

QUALIFICATION

Åberg, Ludvig

Sweden

17, 19

Bradley, Keegan

United States

17, 18, 19

Burns, Sam

United States

18, 19

Cantlay, Patrick

United States

18, 19

Clark, Wyndham

United States

2, 17, 18, 19

Cole, Eric

United States

19

Conners, Corey

Canada

18, 19

Couples, Fred

United States

1

Davis, Cameron

Australia

16, 19

Day, Jason

Australia

15, 17, 18, 19

de la Fuente, Santiago (a)

Mexico

10

DeChambeau, Bryson

United States

2, 16

Dunlap, Nick

United States

17

Eckroat, Austin

United States

17

English, Harris

United States

19

Finau, Tony

United States

17, 18, 19

Fitzpatrick, Matt

England

2, 13, 17, 18, 19

Fleetwood, Tommy

England

18, 19

Fowler, Rickie

United States

17, 18, 19

Fox, Ryan

New Zealand

19

Garcia, Sergio

Spain

1

Glover, Lucas

United States

17, 18, 19

Grillo, Emiliano

Argentina

17, 18, 19

Hadwin, Adam

Canada

19

Hagestad, Stewart (a)

United States

11

Harman, Brian

United States

3, 18, 19

Hatton, Tyrrell

England

18, 19

Henley, Russell

United States

13, 18, 19

Hisatsune, Ryo

Japan

Special

Hodges, Lee

United States

17

Højgaard, Nicolai

Denmark

19

Homa, Max

United States

18, 19

Hovland, Viktor

Norway

13, 16, 17, 18, 19

Im, Sungjae

Korea

18, 19

Johnson, Dustin

United States

1

Johnson, Zach

United States

1

Kim, Si Woo

Korea

18, 19

Kim, Tom

Korea

15, 17, 18, 19

Kirk, Chris

United States

17

Kitayama, Kurt

United States

16, 19

Knapp, Jake

United States

17

Koepka, Brooks

United States

4, 13, 19

Lamprecht, Christo (a)

South Africa

8

Lee, Min Woo

Australia

19

List, Luke

United States

17

Lowry, Shane

Ireland

3, 19

Malnati, Peter

United States

17

Matsuyama, Hideki

Japan

1, 17, 19

McCarthy, Denny

United States

19

McIlroy, Rory

Northern Ireland

14, 17, 18, 19

Meronk, Adrian

Poland

19

Mickelson, Phil

United States

1, 4, 13

Moore, Taylor

United States

18

Morikawa, Collin

United States

3, 4, 13, 17, 18, 19

Murray, Grayson

United States

17

Niemann, Joaquín

Chile

Special

Olazábal, José María

Spain

1

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Denmark

Special

Pavon, Matthieu

France

17

Poston, J.T.

United States

19

Rahm, Jon

Spain

1, 2, 15, 18, 19

Reed, Patrick

United States

1, 13

Rose, Justin

England

19

Schauffele, Xander

United States

13, 18, 19

Scheffler, Scottie

United States

1, 5, 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, 19

Schenk, Adam

United States

18, 19

Schwartzel, Charl

South Africa

1

Scott, Adam

Australia

1, 19

Shipley, Neal (a)

United States

7-B

Singh, Vijay

Fiji

1

Smith, Cameron

Australia

3, 5, 14, 19

Spieth, Jordan

United States

1, 13, 18, 19

Straka, Sepp

Austria

15, 17, 18, 19

Stubbs, Jasper (a)

Australia

9

Taylor, Nick

Canada

17, 18

Theegala, Sahith

United States

13, 17, 19

Thomas, Justin

United States

4, 19

van Rooyen, Erik

South Africa

17

Villegas, Camilo

Colombia

17

Watson, Bubba

United States

1

Weir, Mike

Canada

1

Willett, Danny

England

1

Woodland, Gary

United States

2

Woods, Tiger

United States

1

Young, Cameron

United States

13, 19

Zalatoris, Will

United States

19

Past champions who have confirmed they are not playing, according to Masters website:

  • Tommy Aaron

  • Angel Cabrera

  • Charles Coody

  • Ben Crenshaw

  • Nick Faldo

  • Raymond Floyd

  • Trevor Immelman

  • Bernhard Langer

  • Sandy Lyle

  • Larry Mize

  • Jack Nicklaus

  • Mark O'Meara

  • Gary Player

  • Craig Stadler

  • Tom Watson

  • Ian Woosnam

  • Fuzzy Zoeller

The current 20 qualifications for invitation, with ANGC reserving the right to invite anyone else.

  • 1. Previous Masters winners (lifetime);

  • 2. Winners of the five most recent U.S. Opens;

  • 3. Winners of the five most recent Open Championships;

  • 4. Winners of the five most recent PGA Championships;

  • 5. Winners of the three most recent Players Championships;

  • 6. The current Olympic gold medalist (one year);

  • 7. The current U.S. Amateur champion and runner-up (one year; must remain an amateur);

  • 8. The current Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);

  • 9. The current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);

  • 10. The current Latin America Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);

  • 11. The current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion (one year; must remain an amateur);

  • 12. The current NCAA DI men's individual champion (one year; must remain an amateur);

  • 13. The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year's Masters;

  • 14. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's U.S. Open;

  • 15. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's Open Championship;

  • 16. The first four players, including ties, in the previous year's PGA Championship;

  • 17. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the previous Masters to the current Masters;

  • 18. Those qualifying for the previous year's season-ending Tour Championship;

  • 19. The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year;

  • 20. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament.