Who's going to the Women's College World Series? Experts make NCAA softball super regional picks

The Women's College World Series is fast approaching with 16 softball teams participating in the super regional round of the NCAA Tournament, all two wins away from a trip to Oklahoma City to play for the national championship.

But only eight can make it. The winners in the best-of-three super regionals on campus sites will advance to the WCWS.

So which eight will make it? Experts who cover softball for the USA TODAY Sports Network have picked the super regional winners and the eventual WCWS champion. Here are their picks:

Tallahassee Super Regional

Georgia at Florida State

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Florida State

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Florida State

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Florida State

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Florida State

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Florida State

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Florida State

Christina Long, Greenville News: Florida State

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Florida State

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Florida State

Stillwater Super Regional

Oregon at Oklahoma State

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Oregon

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Oregon

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Oregon

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma State

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: Oregon

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Oklahoma State

Christina Long, Greenville News: Oklahoma State

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Oklahoma State

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Oregon

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma State

Norman Super Regional

Clemson at Oklahoma

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Oklahoma

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Oklahoma

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Oklahoma

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Oklahoma

Christina Long, Greenville News: Oklahoma

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Oklahoma

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma

Durham Super Regional

Stanford at Duke

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Stanford

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Stanford

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Stanford

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Stanford

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Duke

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: Stanford

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Stanford

Christina Long, Greenville News: Stanford

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Stanford

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Stanford

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Stanford

Tuscaloosa Super Regional

Northwestern at Alabama

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Alabama

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Alabama

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Alabama

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Alabama

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: Northwestern

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Alabama

Christina Long, Greenville News: Northwestern

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Alabama

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Alabama

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Northwestern

Knoxville Super Regional

Texas at Tennessee

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Tennessee

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Tennessee

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Tennessee

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Texas

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Tennessee

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: Tennessee

Christina Long, Greenville News: Tennessee

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Tennessee

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Tennessee

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Texas

Seattle Super Regional

Louisiana at Washington

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Washington

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Louisiana

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Louisiana

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Louisiana

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Washington

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: Washington

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Washington

Christina Long, Greenville News: Louisiana

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Washington

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Louisiana

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Louisiana

Salt Lake City Super Regional

San Diego State at Utah

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Utah

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Utah

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Utah

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Utah

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: San Diego State

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: San Diego State

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: San Diego State

Christina Long, Greenville News: Utah

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: San Diego State

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Utah

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Utah

Women’s College World Series

Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. With UCLA out of the field, the number of teams that could even seriously push the Sooners for multiple games shrinks even more. The Sooners’ pitching depth is the primary reason why it’s hard to see anyone beating the Sooners over a series.

Cory Diaz, The Daily Advertiser: Florida State. The Seminoles tasted a little bit of adversity during regionals and came through went it mattered. That'll be all the lift FSU needs as Kathryn Sandercock and company have shown they can push through en route to emerging victorious in Oklahoma City.

Maxwell Donaldson, Tuscaloosa News: Oklahoma. The Sooners are still the safe bet to win the softball title, and nothing happened in the regional round that should change that thought process.

Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel: Oklahoma. The Sooners showed no signs of slowing down in their regional, recording run-rule wins in every game. There are other legitimate contenders still in the mix, but none as well-rounded as Oklahoma, and it’s hard to imagine this season doesn’t end in a three-peat.

Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman: Oklahoma. The Sooners entered the tournament as the heavy favorite to win a third straight title, and they did nothing to change anyone's opinion in the first round. Oklahoma tied a NCAA Tournament record with six home runs in a 16-3 win over California in the regional final and outscored its three regional foes 38-3.

Ehsan Kassim, Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State. The Seminoles exorcised their demons by overcoming last season’s upset loss at the hands of Mississippi State. Ace Kathryn Sandercock is hitting her stride at the right time, and freshman sensation Makenna Reid has improved as the season continues.

Ainslie Lee, The Gainesville Sun: Oklahoma. The NCAA’s regional round had a ton of drama. That is, with the exception of the Norman Regional, where the hometown Sooners outscored their opponents 38-3. Simply put, no one is playing better softball than Oklahoma right now.

Christina Long, Greenville News: Oklahoma. The Sooners are the most complete team in the field, and they have a deep pitching staff built for the postseason. They’ve won 46 straight, and it’s hard to imagine anyone stopping them now.

Tyler Tachman, Indianapolis Star: Florida State. Picking Oklahoma might be the safe option, but don't sleep on Florida State. The Seminoles won the ACC regular-season and tournament championships, plus they have the league's pitcher and coach of the year.

Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat: Oklahoma. Still standing by the Sooners to win it all this spring. They’ve outscored their opposition 38-3 over three games and none of those games went over six innings. So far, they’ve been unchallenged.

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman: Oklahoma. The Sooners’ regional domination did nothing to detract from their status as the far-and-away favorite in this tournament. Whether it’s hitting, pitching or fielding, this team remains elite at everything it does.

Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts (14) and Alabama outfielder Jenna Johnson (88) celebrate with teammates after Alabama batter Ally Shipman (34) hit a two-run homer against Long Island University Friday, May 19, 2023, at Rhoads Stadium in the Tuscaloosa Regional of the NCAA Tournament.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: NCAA softball super regional predictions, Women's College World Series picks