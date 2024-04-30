Champions League semifinals live updates: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid highlights, analysis

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 30: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid has kicked off with a delicious first leg at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Bayern, looking to salvage a rocky season, took early control. But Real Madrid, boosted by the brilliance of Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr., took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

VINI JR. WITH MADRID'S FIRST SHOT ON GOAL 💥



That ball from Toni Kroos 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/3vXSk0vM8Z — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 30, 2024

Real Madrid carried that lead into halftime — and, playing away from home, will try to hold it and take it back to Spain for the second leg next week.

Both Bayern and Madrid eliminated English Premier League title contenders — Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively — in the quarterfinals. Both are giants of the sport. They have previously met seven times in the Champions League semifinals. They have won the competition and its predecessor, the European Cup, a combined 20 times (Real Madrid 14, Bayern 6).

But their 2023-24 seasons have been very different. Real Madrid is waltzing toward a La Liga title. Bayern, meanwhile, has relinquished the German Bundesliga crown for the first time in over a decade. Its coach, Thomas Tuchel, is persistently under fire. Without a trip to the Champions League final, this year would represent the club's biggest failure in a while.

For all of those reasons, Bayern was an underdog in the quarters, and is again in the semis — especially after conceding the tie's first goal.

