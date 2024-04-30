Champions League semifinals live updates: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid highlights, analysis

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid has kicked off with a delicious first leg at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Bayern, looking to salvage a rocky season, took early control. But Real Madrid, boosted by the brilliance of Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr., took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.
Real Madrid carried that lead into halftime — and, playing away from home, will try to hold it and take it back to Spain for the second leg next week.
Both Bayern and Madrid eliminated English Premier League title contenders — Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively — in the quarterfinals. Both are giants of the sport. They have previously met seven times in the Champions League semifinals. They have won the competition and its predecessor, the European Cup, a combined 20 times (Real Madrid 14, Bayern 6).
But their 2023-24 seasons have been very different. Real Madrid is waltzing toward a La Liga title. Bayern, meanwhile, has relinquished the German Bundesliga crown for the first time in over a decade. Its coach, Thomas Tuchel, is persistently under fire. Without a trip to the Champions League final, this year would represent the club's biggest failure in a while.
For all of those reasons, Bayern was an underdog in the quarters, and is again in the semis — especially after conceding the tie's first goal.
You can follow the first leg with Yahoo Sports below.
Live14 updates
Henry Bushnell
After a Harry Kane free kick fizzes a few feet wide, Bayern Munich now has eight shots to Real Madrid's one.
But the one was very high-quality, and the eight have mostly been so-called "half-chances" — none stands out as a glaring miss.
Still 1-0 with halftime approaching.
Henry Bushnell
Can Bayern re-find rhythm?
The challenge now for Bayern: re-find the rhythm of the opening 20 minutes, don't let one moment corrupt your gameplan.
There's risk in starting to chase the game, and losing control, especially against this Real Madrid team.
Real, meanwhile, will be even more happy to drop deep into its own defensive third and play on the counter — which is arguably when Los Blancos are at their best.
Kroos will likely get the plaudits. But watch the replay, and watch Vini. He checks toward the ball, with just enough intent to drag Bayern center back Kim Min-Jae with him. Then he sprints into the space that Kim vacates. Kim can't keep up. Eric Dier doesn't cover. Boom. 1-0.
Welcome to Yahoo Sports' live coverage of the Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid! Though it's not on the line for the soccer heavyweights tonight in Munich, the trophy is in the building at Allianz Arena ...
Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss MLB changing their uniforms back to how they were last year after complaints from players and fans, as well as recap the weekend action including the Twins’ home run sausage celebration and Shohei Ohtani’s not-so-friendly reception in Toronto.