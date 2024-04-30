Advertisement
Champions League semifinals live updates: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid highlights, analysis

Yahoo Sports Staff
MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 30: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

The UEFA Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid has kicked off with a delicious first leg at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Bayern, looking to salvage a rocky season, took early control. But Real Madrid, boosted by the brilliance of Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr., took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

Real Madrid carried that lead into halftime — and, playing away from home, will try to hold it and take it back to Spain for the second leg next week.

Both Bayern and Madrid eliminated English Premier League title contenders — Arsenal and Manchester City, respectively — in the quarterfinals. Both are giants of the sport. They have previously met seven times in the Champions League semifinals. They have won the competition and its predecessor, the European Cup, a combined 20 times (Real Madrid 14, Bayern 6).

But their 2023-24 seasons have been very different. Real Madrid is waltzing toward a La Liga title. Bayern, meanwhile, has relinquished the German Bundesliga crown for the first time in over a decade. Its coach, Thomas Tuchel, is persistently under fire. Without a trip to the Champions League final, this year would represent the club's biggest failure in a while.

For all of those reasons, Bayern was an underdog in the quarters, and is again in the semis — especially after conceding the tie's first goal.

You can follow the first leg with Yahoo Sports below.

  • Henry Bushnell

    After a Harry Kane free kick fizzes a few feet wide, Bayern Munich now has eight shots to Real Madrid's one.

    But the one was very high-quality, and the eight have mostly been so-called "half-chances" — none stands out as a glaring miss.

    Still 1-0 with halftime approaching.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Can Bayern re-find rhythm?

    The challenge now for Bayern: re-find the rhythm of the opening 20 minutes, don't let one moment corrupt your gameplan.

    There's risk in starting to chase the game, and losing control, especially against this Real Madrid team.

    Real, meanwhile, will be even more happy to drop deep into its own defensive third and play on the counter — which is arguably when Los Blancos are at their best.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Henry Bushnell

    Real Madrid goal!

    ... and just like that, as promised, against the run of play... 1-0 to Real Madrid.

    All it took was one brilliant, lightning-quick dart from Vinicius Jr., and one classic Toni Kroos pass.

    Kroos will likely get the plaudits. But watch the replay, and watch Vini. He checks toward the ball, with just enough intent to drag Bayern center back Kim Min-Jae with him. Then he sprints into the space that Kim vacates. Kim can't keep up. Eric Dier doesn't cover. Boom. 1-0.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Henry Bushnell

    Bayern in control

    Excellent opening 15 minutes from Bayern. A near-ideal balance between attacking impetus and patience, between aggression and control.

    As Manchester City and many others can attest, though, if you don't convert chances, Real Madrid can — and probably will! — punish you in an instant, with no forewarning.

    Still 0-0.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Reminder: For all the hand-wringing over Bayern Munich this season, their underlying numbers have been great. Elite.

    This is still a dominant team, and you've seen yet more evidence over the first 12 minutes here.

    (Screenshot below via fbref.com. Expected Goal difference is a measure of the quantity and quality of chances that a team creates and allows.)

    Expected Goal difference in the German Bundesliga this season. (fbref.com)
  • Henry Bushnell

    A Bayern chance inside 45 seconds

    Real Madrid nearly fell asleep in the opening minute.

    No pressure on the ball. Bayern easily played down the left, around Real's 4-4-2 shape. Leroy Sané got into the box and very nearly snatched an early lead.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    And we're underway

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The fans are packing Allianz Arena. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET!

    MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 30: fans of FC Bayern Muenchen walk to the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between FC Bayern München and Real Madrid at Allianz Arena on April 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Silas Schueller/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Welcome to Yahoo Sports' live coverage of the Champions League semifinal between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid! Though it's not on the line for the soccer heavyweights tonight in Munich, the trophy is in the building at Allianz Arena ...