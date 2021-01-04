Who should be the fantasy football No. 1 overall draft pick in 2021?

2020 fantasy football ADP on Yahoo for the top five went as follows:

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

Ezekiel Elliott

Alvin Kamara

Derrick Henry

How should the top five look in 2021? And to go even further, who should be the No. 1 overall pick in drafts? Should fantasy players run it back with McCaffrey for a bounce-back season, or should you take the field? The Yahoo Fantasy analysts make their picks in the video above.

(NOTE: Some stats mentioned in the video above were taken heading into Week 16)

Matt Harmon keeps it simple: It should be Derrick Henry.

Who cares that Derrick Henry doesn’t get the receptions or targets as some of his peers do? His rushing floor, ability, and production cannot be denied — and Andy Behrens agrees. Andy points out that the yards and touches Henry gets as the focal point of the Titans offense are more than enough to offset his lack of receiving production.

Henry just proves time and time again that he is beyond doubt. He’s a “don’t overthink it” option at the No. 1 pick.

Liz Loza agrees with the Henry love, but she also wants to remind everyone about Nick Chubb, calling him the most underrated running back in the NFL. He gets the volume you want from a No. 1 pick, but he’s also one of the most efficient runners in the league, top-five in multiple metrics. So, let’s say someone takes Henry before you — don’t hesitate to grab Chubb when it’s your time.

Tank Williams goes with Dalvin Cook as an option who could be just as good as Henry or Chubb, as Cook proved himself a consistently high-scoring fantasy runner all season long.

Who do you think should be the No. 1 overall pick? Hit us up @YahooFantasy!