White Sox's farm system at the top of Bleacher Report expert's rankings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Since the White Sox's roster has been pieced apart dating back to the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the South Side has been stocking up its farm system with talented prospects.

And it's paying off, according to Bleacher Report's newest MLB farm system rankings, which ranks the Sox's farm system as the third-best in the league. They slot behind only the Cubs and Orioles.

According to Joel Reuter's rankings, the White Sox have five Tier 1 prospects in their system. Tier 1 prospects, according to Reuter, are "Prospects who have elite skill sets and All-Star potential. This is the cream of the prospect crop. These players make up B/R's Top 100 prospect list, which will publish later this week."

Those prospects include Colson Montgomery, Noah Schultz, Drew Thorpe, Edgar Quero and Jairo Iriarte.

For a "Prospect Snapshot," Reuter wrote briefly about the prospects the White Sox yielded from the Dylan Cease trade just before the 2024 season.

"These are the three prospects the White Sox acquired in the Dylan Cease trade, and all three slots immediately into the organizational Top 10 list, helping to vault them up these rankings heading into the 2024 season," Reuter wrote. "Thorpe and Iriarte were both sent to Double-A to open the year, but they could debut at some point in the second half, while Zavala is still only 19 years old and already playing at High-A."

General manager Chris Getz, and former management, have combined to welcome several key prospects into their systems. Trading the likes of Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Jake Burger and Aaron Bummer have helped the South Side restock their system and catapult up the farm rankings.

Montgomery, the organization's top prospect, has made his way up to Triple-A Charlotte this season. He recently hit his first home run at that level. He's batting .263 with a .775 OPS in Charlotte. He's played in 14 games thus far this season.

Nick Nastrini, the White Sox's eighth-best prospect, per Bleacher Report, made his first MLB start against the Royals on Monday. He pitched 5.0 innings (74 pitches), allowing three hits (one home run) and two earned runs. He struck out five batters while walking two.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.